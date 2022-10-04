Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with mega display and GPS presented

In addition to the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro smartphones and a colorful bouquet of smart home innovations, Xiaomi also introduced a new fitness tracker at its global launch in Munich today: the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. Read this article to find out what the wearable can do.

TL;DR

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with 8:5 display more in smartwatch format.

Smart Band 7 Pro comes with GPS and SpO2, but without NFC.

Available now, early bird price at 89.90 euros (around $89).

Probably the most noticeable new feature of the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is the 1.64-inch AMOLED screen with 280 x 456 pixels. According to Xiaomi, the display is a full 84.4 percent larger than the Smart Band 6—and definitely quite a bit larger than the Smart Band 7 without the "Pro".

Especially, the width of the screen has increased significantly, which makes the fitness tracker almost look like a full-fledged smartwatch now. The maximum display brightness is said to be 500 nits.

To go with the wider display, Xiaomi has also redesigned the interface to display more information on each screen. And under the hood, a new chipset is supposed to take care of the increased requirements. The battery has a capacity of 235 mAh, which should be enough for twelve days of average use according to the manufacturer. The charging time is supposed to be about one hour.

In addition to heart rate, the PPG sensor on the bottom also records your blood oxygen saturation. In combination with the acceleration and motion sensors, the Smart Band 7 Pro also measures your sleep. There is also a GPS sensor in the casing if you want to go jogging without a smartphone. However, you will have to do without mobile Internet due to the lack of 4G—and NFC for mobile payments is not on board, either.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is available in many color combinations. / © Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is water-resistant up to 5 ATM. In practice, you can therefore also shower and swim with the fitness tracker, but should refrain from water sports with high speeds, as significantly higher partial pressures can occur here.

If you are already convinced, you can buy the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro now. The recommended retail price is 99.90 euros (around $99). By the way, you don't necessarily need a Xiaomi phone to use the Smart Band 7 Pro—and it doesn't even have to be Android. The fitness tracker works with all smartphones from Android 6.0 or iOS 9.0.