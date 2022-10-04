Anker unveils 767 PowerHouse station with the biggest battery capacity yet

Anker has announced the 767 Powerhouse with the largest battery capacity from its power station lineup. It's also the first power and solar generator that is equipped with its proprietary GaNPrime charging technology found on its compact chargers. Anker has yet to reveal the pricing of the 767 Powerhouse, but it is also throwing up a hefty $400 pre-sale discount.

TL;DR

Anker introduces its first power station with GaN charging.

The Anker 767 Powerhouse's expandable battery can be charged in two hours.

Anker is set to launch the 767 Powerhouse on November 14.

It didn't take a year for Anker to refresh a more capable backup power station after the launch of 757 Powerhouse model. The portable Anker 767 Powerhouse comes with 2400 wattage or 2048Wh capacity, but it can be doubled to 4096Wh through an Anker 760 expansion battery. Besides laptops and smartphones, it can charge all types of home appliances ranging from refrigerators and microwaves, which are fitting for RV trips or camping.

Specs of Anker 767 PowerHouse

There are three-pronged sockets along with a car size socket, full sized USB-A, and Type-C USB ports. A built-in display and LED bar light are also found at the front. The company hasn't revealed the exact dimensions and weight of its new power station yet. However, you do get a suitcase design with an extendable pull handle and a pair of bottom wheels for easier transport of the battery block.

Specs of Anker 767 PowerHouse / © Anker / Screenshot by: NextPit

Inside is lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) material that is also used in mainstream electric cars. This type of battery enables long-lasting cycles compared to lithium ions. Anker says that the 767 Powerhouse can be charged in two hours through the power outlet at home or 30 minutes longer using Anker's 531 solar panels with combined 1000W input rating.

Pricing and availability of Anker 767 PowerHouse

Anker is launching the 767 Powerhouse in the USA, Germany, and the UK on November 14th for an unknown price. For reference, the 757 Powerhouse with 1229Wh (1500W) capacity retails for $1400. Those who sign up are eligible for a $400 (€400/£400) coupon.