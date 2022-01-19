Podcast your favorite websites using Google Assistant to read a web page out loud

One of the most relevant features of Google Assistant on mobile is automating some everyday functions. Reading is a habit I practice every day, but lately using Google Assistant to read the news on my favorite channels has proven to be a great lifehack. So my tip today is how to read web pages with Google Assistant on your phone.

This is not a new feature, as it has been available since 2020, and many websites already offer the news reading feature. However, during the home office, this feature has been saving my days and is very simple to use. In addition, it is a great accessibility feature on your smartphone.

How to use Google Assistant to read a web page out loud

This function works for both Android and iOS smartphones, as well as for tablets, and all it takes is a voice command for the assistant to read the news from your favorite web channel. And the most interesting thing here is that in addition to reading for you, Google Assistant can translate the information on the screen in real time as well.

For this, the prerequisites are a smartphone with Google App support (version 10.96 or above) and using Assistant in "English". If all settings are activated, when you are browsing the page of your interest, just ask your Google Assistant to read a web page out loud:

On your phone or tablet, go to a web page using Google Chrome, Google app, or Google News app. Say "Hey Google", then say one of the commands below or click on the "Read": "Read this page."

"Read it."

"Read aloud."

Listen to NextPit news using just a voice command / © NextPit

It is important to know that the Assistant only reads pages that do not require a subscription, as is the case with NextPit. Also, if English is not your native language, you can always use the translation feature to have your news translated in real time into the language of your choice. German and French are among the languages supported on the platform.

The control to speed up reading time is also available right in the reader interface from Google Assistant. Regarding privacy, it is essential to mention that you can disable activity history on Google services such as Assistant right from your Google account settings.

As an alternative to reading news on the web, you can also subscribe to the podcast channels of your favorite news sites or use the Curio app (paid subscription necessary), suggested in our Top 5 apps of the week.

So, do you already use Google Assistant or any other virtual assistant for reading web pages? What is your recommendation?