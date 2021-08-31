Free apps for iOS & Android: Get these Pro versions for free!

It's time for our weekly list of free apps for iOS and Android. As we do every week here at NextPit , we've separated several usually paid apps and games that are available for free for a limited time. Take advantage of the promotions and don't waste time!

This list is updated weekly, with at least two editions - on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication time and the moment you view this article, some of the apps may have already reverted to paid status. Google Play Store app promotions are pretty easy to predict, but it's more complicated with those on the Apple App Store, since Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount will remain valid.

Here's a tip: If you find an interesting app but can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Free apps and games for Android

Free apps in the Google Play Store

Correlate ( $2.99 ): Record your habits, food and understand the relationships of your choices and actions in your daily life and health.

): Record your habits, food and understand the relationships of your choices and actions in your daily life and health. SnagBricks ( $5,49 ): For construction engineers, designers and other professionals in the construction industry, this app helps track construction progress, with report export options.

): For construction engineers, designers and other professionals in the construction industry, this app helps track construction progress, with report export options. SUI File Explorer PRO ( $1.99 ): A four-star rated file explorer. It lets you search files on your hard drive or conveniently install APKs, for example.

): A four-star rated file explorer. It lets you search files on your hard drive or conveniently install APKs, for example. Multiscreen Calculator with Voice Input Pro ( $3.99 ): You're obviously getting a fantastic calculator here. From the screenshots, I wouldn't have guessed that the app was rated 4.5 stars by nearly 4,000 users.

): You're obviously getting a fantastic calculator here. From the screenshots, I wouldn't have guessed that the app was rated 4.5 stars by nearly 4,000 users. CP Meeting Notes ( $2.99 ): A cross between a notes app and a voice recorder. Only rated by 35 voices so far, but you might find it quite interesting!

): A cross between a notes app and a voice recorder. Only rated by 35 voices so far, but you might find it quite interesting! One Swipe Notes ( $0.99 ): Another note app that lets you swipe away completed tasks. In my opinion, a good feeling when you have finished a task!

Free Android games in the Google Play Store

The Lone Hacker ( $3.00 ): Still in development, become a digital security expert by finding flaws in computers around the world. Although still incomplete, the game has thousands of positive reviews on Play Store.

): Still in development, become a digital security expert by finding flaws in computers around the world. Although still incomplete, the game has thousands of positive reviews on Play Store. Sudoku Pro ( $2.99 ): Contains ads and purchases: challenge your mind in more than 9,000 puzzles (yes, I only listed this game to enjoy the meme).

): Contains ads and purchases: challenge your mind in more than 9,000 puzzles (yes, I only listed this game to enjoy the meme). Cat Simulator Kitty Craft Pro Edition ( $0.99 ): CAT SIMULATOR: if the internet is for viewing pictures of cats, that's what cell phones and their multiple CPU and GPU cores are for.

): CAT SIMULATOR: if the internet is for viewing pictures of cats, that's what cell phones and their multiple CPU and GPU cores are for. Dead Bunker 2 HD ( $0.99 ): An old acquaintance in our free apps! The HD version of Dead Bunker 2 is currently available for free.

Free iOS Apps & Games

Free apps in the App Store

Free games in the App Store

Ice Cream Truck ( $2.99 ): "The ice cream truck has arrived in your neighborhood! We have cotton candy, frozen yogurt, and lots of ice cream flavors!" Manage your own ice cream shop on wheels.

): "The ice cream truck has arrived in your neighborhood! We have cotton candy, frozen yogurt, and lots of ice cream flavors!" Manage your own ice cream shop on wheels. Dick ( $0.99 ): A minimalist puzzle in which you need to use the objects on the screen to guide a ball to the end of the map.

): A minimalist puzzle in which you need to use the objects on the screen to guide a ball to the end of the map. Towaga ( $0.99 ): Protect the temple of Towaga from the dominion of darkness in this 2D game with beautiful hand-drawn graphics.

): Protect the temple of Towaga from the dominion of darkness in this 2D game with beautiful hand-drawn graphics. The Firm ( $0.99 ): Show your decision-making skills and grow the Firm by starting as just another investor.

): Show your decision-making skills and grow the Firm by starting as just another investor. Psycholonials ( $9.99 ): An island off the coast of New England, supernatural forces, two influencers and a daring social media project. The story is very contemporary, and the developers are working on a chapter release basis. When you buy the app, you have access to all chapters without additional charges. And guess what: the game is free.

): An island off the coast of New England, supernatural forces, two influencers and a daring social media project. The story is very contemporary, and the developers are working on a chapter release basis. When you buy the app, you have access to all chapters without additional charges. And guess what: the game is free. Z-Room ( $0.99 ):Another shooting game set in an apocalyptic zombie universe. The 3D game offers three modes: AR, Stand and Survival. The graphics look quite original at first glance and, in addition to the iPhone, the game is also available for the Apple Watch!

):Another shooting game set in an apocalyptic zombie universe. The 3D game offers three modes: AR, Stand and Survival. The graphics look quite original at first glance and, in addition to the iPhone, the game is also available for the Apple Watch! Card Thief ( $2.99 ): A great tactical puzzle game that I loved on Android, where it also was picked as one of our top mobile games of 2021.

): A great tactical puzzle game that I loved on Android, where it also was picked as one of our top mobile games of 2021. Tales of the Neon Sea ( $4.99 ): An investigative game that is played in a cyberpunk universe with a very nice pixel art look. I'll check it out on my iPad tonight.

): An investigative game that is played in a cyberpunk universe with a very nice pixel art look. I'll check it out on my iPad tonight. Tusker's Number Adventure ( $2.99 ): According to the developer, this game is NOT meant for kids! So if you are over 18 years old, you can download it on your smartphone. This wacky mobile game simulates breakdowns and crashes.

So, what did you think of this first edition of free Pro apps of the week? Did you find more interesting apps or discounted games on Google Play Store and Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments below.