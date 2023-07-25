Get your free Android and iOS apps here!

There are plenty of apps for both Android and iOS platforms, and most of them tend to require you to fork out some money. You know the saying—good things are not cheap, and cheap things are not good. However, to help you save some money, nextpit has gone to great lengths by searching through the App Store and Google Play Store to hunt down apps that normally come with a price tag, but are now available for free!

Firstly, you should bear in mind that the iOS and Android apps listed here are available for free only for a certain period of time. Unfortunately, we have no idea of just how long this period will last. Basically, if you see something that you like, you should just download and install it soonest possible.

We also ensured that none of these apps in our free list carry a rating of less than 3.5 stars. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we haven't reviewed any of the listed apps here. It is always better to err on the side of caution, just to make sure that these apps will not come with hidden in-app purchase mechanisms.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you find an interesting app listed here but don't need it just yet, go ahead and install it before deleting it. Doing so will let you save the app in your library and install it later without having to pay for it, even after the promotion is over.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

e-Droid Cell Pro Spreadsheet ( $2.49 ): Want to figure out how Excel spreadsheets look like on your Android smartphone? This app will let you find out!

Want to figure out how Excel spreadsheets look like on your Android smartphone? This app will let you find out! Minerals Guide + Identifier ($0 .99 ) : Do you love rocks? This app will let you filter minerals by color, streak, and hardness, giving you information from Wikipedia on what you want to know.

: Do you love rocks? This app will let you filter minerals by color, streak, and hardness, giving you information from Wikipedia on what you want to know. CalcMem Pro ( $1.49) : A super easy calculator app that lets you crunch numbers easily without having to worry about getting the answer wrong.

Android Games

Stunt Legend Epic Crash Racing ( $0.99 ) : Choose your vehicle and embark on an adrenaline-pumping adventure as you attempt to emerge victorious.

: Choose your vehicle and embark on an adrenaline-pumping adventure as you attempt to emerge victorious. The Lonely Hacker ( $2.9 9 ) : Ever wondered just how life is like for a hacker? This game claims to simulate a realistic situation, so see if you have got the cojones!

: Ever wondered just how life is like for a hacker? This game claims to simulate a realistic situation, so see if you have got the cojones! Monster Killer Pro Shooter ( $0.99 ) : Unique boss fights, where you go around slashing monsters and sending them back to the dark abyss with popular favorite characters. What else can you ask for?

: Unique boss fights, where you go around slashing monsters and sending them back to the dark abyss with popular favorite characters. What else can you ask for? Brian Game - Find5x ( $1.99 ): This game features a unique scoring system that requires you to use all your brain power to rack up as many points as possible.

This game features a unique scoring system that requires you to use all your brain power to rack up as many points as possible. Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy ( $0.99 ): You are the most powerful summoner ever, where you need to gather a group of heroes to overcome whatever challenges and battles that are ahead.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Text4Me ( $1.99 ): Text4Me happens to be a transcriber application that can recognize text from various popular apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, YouTube, TikTok, as well as files and videos, turning what is spoken into text.

Text4Me happens to be a transcriber application that can recognize text from various popular apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, YouTube, TikTok, as well as files and videos, turning what is spoken into text. bProgress ( $0.99 ): Keeping track of all your tasks is essential if you want to feel accomplished and efficient. This app shows you just how much progress you've made in all your tasks.

Keeping track of all your tasks is essential if you want to feel accomplished and efficient. This app shows you just how much progress you've made in all your tasks. Block All Tracking ( $1.99 ): Do you want to make sure that you remain free from the prying eyes of everyone when you are surfing the Internet? This app claims to block all trackers and pop-ups.

Do you want to make sure that you remain free from the prying eyes of everyone when you are surfing the Internet? This app claims to block all trackers and pop-ups. FyTube ( $0.99 ): Ever wanted to watch YouTube videos without ads, but are too cheap to pay a monthly subscription for YouTube Premium? Perhaps this is the answer.

Ever wanted to watch YouTube videos without ads, but are too cheap to pay a monthly subscription for YouTube Premium? Perhaps this is the answer. Photo of Clarity AI Enhancer ( $1.99 ): Touch up all your photos to make them look fabulous with this app so that you do not have to go under the knife.

iOS games

Raven Crow Flight Simulator 3D ( $9.99 ): Ever wondered what it is like to have the freedom of flight around the city? This game will let you enjoy the sights of the city from a bird's eye view.

Ever wondered what it is like to have the freedom of flight around the city? This game will let you enjoy the sights of the city from a bird's eye view. Invading Horde TD ( $0.99 ) : Just how well can your base hold up in the face of countless waves of enemies? Find out in this tower defense game!

: Just how well can your base hold up in the face of countless waves of enemies? Find out in this tower defense game! The Lost Ship ( $2.99 ): A classic point-and-click adventure game that comes with great-looking graphics.

A classic point-and-click adventure game that comes with great-looking graphics. ClamQuest ( $1.99 ): An interesting game that teaches financial literacy to little ones in the form of a Choose Your Own Adventure genre.

An interesting game that teaches financial literacy to little ones in the form of a Choose Your Own Adventure genre. My City: Dentist Visit ($3 .99 ): So, you have just moved into a brand new city and would like to explore the immediate surroundings. Make new friends and check out all the different places!

What do you think of our list of free apps to kick off the week? Did you discover any fascinating apps or games in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store lately? Don't keep such good news to yourself—tell us in the comments!