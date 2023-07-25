Apple's Mac Mini M2 at $100 Off is Best for Work or Play

Apple launched its M2 Mac desktop computers this year and has already seen notable discounts. Today, the two variants of the Mac Mini M2 are back at their best prices on Best Buy and Amazon, shaving $100 off each. This is also great timing as US school openings are kicking off next week and could be a good pair for students or even for casual users.

If you prefer the 256 GB storage, you must head to Best Buy to grab one, which has it for $499 or 17 percent cheaper. The 512 GB is also listed at $699, down $100 from $799. You can have this at a slightly lower price on Amazon for $689 (14 percent off).

Affiliate offer Apple Mac Mini M2 Apple's cheapest Mac Mini M2 computer returns to its best price on Best Buy and Amazon. To device database

Why Apple Mac Mini M2 is a perfect workhorse for students and regular users

The 2023 Apple Mac Mini M2 keeps its compact form factor as the previous generation, but the Cupertino firm has given it a big performance boost through the new M2 chipset. This silicon has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU mated to unified RAM for up to 24 GB with 100 GB/s bandwidth.

Apple provided a reference that this new chip gets you 50 percent faster output when using Adobe Photoshop or 35 percent better when running the Resident Evil Village game compared to the M1. It can also stream two 8K videos in ProRes format at the same time.

Apple Mac Mini 2023 with M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports. / © Apple

When it comes to ports, you can find a pair of Thunderbolt 4 in addition to the full-sized USB-A, HDMI, and Ethernet ports. There is a new Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity as well. The former wireless feature gives you a more reliable and faster connection over the standard Wi-Fi 6 when using a compatible router at home or work.

The Mac Mini M2 runs on macOS Ventura, but Apple has scheduled a macOS Sonoma upgrade later this year. Apple's new Mac operating system adds interactive widgets, a new Presenter Overlay, Game Mode, and multiple Safari profiles, among others.

What do you think of the Mac Mini M2 as a personal computer? Would you get one at this rate? Let us know your answers.