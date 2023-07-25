Google's Pixel Watch 2 Could Use Aluminum Frame for Lighter Build

Google's Pixel Watch with a dome-shape glass and circular build is one of the lightest smartwatches on the market. Its successor, the Pixel Watch 2, could become even lighter as it is reported that the tech company may ditch the stainless-steel casing in favor of aluminum.

Following the report of Google enlisting a faster and power-efficient Snapdragon W5 processor, it is now alleged (via 9to5Google) that Google's Pixel Watch 2 could sport a new lower chassis made in aluminum. The new material is replacing the stainless-steel while the bottom could be kept in glass to accommodate sensors like ECG. But the major benefit of the aluminum frame is seen to drastically reduce the weight of the Pixel Watch 2.

The Google Pixel Watch has a dome-shaped glass and stainless-steel frame. / © NextPit

For reference, the current Pixel Watch (review) weighs at 36 grams without a strap, which is still heftier compared to the Fitbit Sense 2 (review) that is built on aluminum and tips the scale at 26 grams. With this note, it is possible that the internet search giant could shave a few grams on the upcoming Pixel smartwatch.

Additionally, Google incorporate new components as well, such as a lighter Gorilla Glass protection or possible redesigned internal design for further reduction in load. The improved efficiency on Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 chip could also help boost the watch battery life without increasing the cell capacity.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is made on curved glass and aluminum frame and got a real, physical button! / © NextPit

Aside from the build and chipset, it remains unknown what are the other improvements in tow with the watch. However, it would be logical for Google to introduce better health and fitness tracking, perhaps, by bringing some Fitbit features like cEDA or extensive stress management.

Google has not officially announced the launch date for the Pixel Watch 2. But it is expected it will be announced in the fall alongside the leaked Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. There is also no word on the price of the Android-based smartwatch.

Would you prefer having a smartwatch with an aluminum chassis but with lighter build than one with a stainless-steel design? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this.