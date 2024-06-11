Do you find yourself bored out of your brain, staring at your phone because there's nothing new on it? Have you exhausted all the apps on your device? If so, fear not, for we have an exciting selection of premium apps that are currently available for free on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. How is this possible, you ask? Well, some generous developers have chosen to offer their paid apps for free, but only for a limited time. So don't waste any time, as these free offers may expire before you know it.

As a tech publication, we always strive to recommend games and apps that prioritize your privacy and won't break the bank. However, unlike our well-curated Top 5 Apps of the Week list, we haven't had the chance to individually review each app in this collection. Therefore, it's worth mentioning that some of these apps may contain ads and offer in-app purchases. But hey, who doesn't love a fantastic deal? So go ahead and explore these free offerings, and you might just stumble upon your new favorite app!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Scan Text From Image English ( $1.49 ): Here's an interesting app, where you can extract English text from any image, as long as it is legible enough. While not 100% accurate, it is still better than slowly typing it out.

): Here's an interesting app, where you can extract English text from any image, as long as it is legible enough. While not 100% accurate, it is still better than slowly typing it out. Datamosh: Datamoshing & Glitch ( $1.49 ): Are you interested in churning out creative artwork by mixing up data within an image? Go dystopian with this app!

): Are you interested in churning out creative artwork by mixing up data within an image? Go dystopian with this app! Passport Photo ID ( $4.99 ): Snap photos of your mug for passport use instead of going to a photo studio.

): Snap photos of your mug for passport use instead of going to a photo studio. Bright LED Flashlight Pro ( $2.99 ): This flashlight comes with a twist, there is a built-in compass as well so you know where you're going in the dark.

): This flashlight comes with a twist, there is a built-in compass as well so you know where you're going in the dark. Touch Lock ( $0.99 ): Disable the phone's touch screen while you are busy consuming media like videos and music to prevent accidental interruptions.

Free Android games

Speed Math ( $1.49 ): Want to keep your brain constantly tickled and active? This game will bombard you with math problems.

): Want to keep your brain constantly tickled and active? This game will bombard you with math problems. Trivia Master - Quiz Games ( $4.49 ). Think you are a walking encyclopedia? Give your trivia skills a try with this game.

). Think you are a walking encyclopedia? Give your trivia skills a try with this game. Block Blast ( $1.49 ): If you have fond memories of Arkanoid, then you will surely be able to take to this game like a duck to water.

): If you have fond memories of Arkanoid, then you will surely be able to take to this game like a duck to water. Spelling Master ( $3.99 ): There is no harm in brushing up your vocabulary with solid spelling capabilities, so why not let this game help you out?

): There is no harm in brushing up your vocabulary with solid spelling capabilities, so why not let this game help you out? Crisis of the Middle Ages ( $0.99 ): A turn-based RPG that is chock-full of hilarious conversations that will surely keep you engrossed throughout your adventure.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

RCam - Manual Camera ( $0.29 ): If you want more control over your camera app, why not give this a go?

): If you want more control over your camera app, why not give this a go? RBrowser ( $0.59 ): A unique browser for those who want to take the path less traveled, where you can even record what's going on!

): A unique browser for those who want to take the path less traveled, where you can even record what's going on! D3: Dot Lock Notes ( $0.99 ): If you are someone who stores all your passwords in a single document and wants to keep that document safe from prying eyes, use this app!

): If you are someone who stores all your passwords in a single document and wants to keep that document safe from prying eyes, use this app! NINU ( $0.99 ): Do you travel overseas often? If you do, download this app as it stores the emergency numbers of various countries across different continents.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Rally Stars ( $3.99 ): Tackle challenging dirt tracks around the world without having to worry about car insurance premiums...

): Tackle challenging dirt tracks around the world without having to worry about car insurance premiums... Tap Dot Tap ( $0.29 ): Test your reaction with this game. Are you the quickest to tap the screen?

): Test your reaction with this game. Are you the quickest to tap the screen? Tap It and Jump It ( $4.99 ): A pointless game that is perfect for killing time, where you need to jump from one platform to the next.

): A pointless game that is perfect for killing time, where you need to jump from one platform to the next. Vigil RPG ( $2.00 ): An old-school text-based RPG with extremely simple graphics, but you know what they say, it is the story that matters.

): An old-school text-based RPG with extremely simple graphics, but you know what they say, it is the story that matters. Red Conquest! ( $0.99 ): A RTS title that is set in an open space environment, where you go up against enemy forces with just one objective - to eliminate them all!

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

In the fascinating realm of mobile applications, there are a handful of crafty ones that employ cunning strategies to monetize by collecting and distributing your personal information. But fret not, dear readers, for we have some invaluable advice to assist you in safeguarding your precious data. Our foremost recommendation is to exercise discernment when granting permissions to apps.

After all, why should a basic alarm clock require access to your camera or contacts? And what justification does a flashlight app have for knowing your exact whereabouts? By selectively granting permissions, you can effectively shield your personal information from prying eyes.

So go ahead and indulge in the world of free app downloads on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains secure and protected.

With that, we have come to the end of our selection of free apps and games for this week. Is there an app or game you would like to share with us? Please let us know in the comments.