If you're still thinking of a present for this upcoming Father's Day, a brand-new smartphone might be a perfect gift idea to boost your dad's productivity. Right now, Google's Pixel 8 on sale on Amazon, with the base model hitting the all-time low price of $549, netting you a saving of $150 (21 percent).

The sale has three colorways of the unlocked Google Pixel 8 available: black, rose, and hazel. So if you're looking for the mint green finish, you can check out Google's store for that, which has the unit also discounted.

Why the Google Pixel 8 is a worthy gift

The Pixel 8 (review) is the smaller flagship that was introduced last year. Google didn't skimp on big things to make it more affordable than the Pro model, subsequently positioning the handset as a compelling purchase even compared to the cheaper Pixel 8a (review).

The Android smartphone is fitted with the same Tensor G3 SoC as the Pixel 8 Pro (review), providing a comparable performance. This chipset is paired with 8 GB of RAM, which is more than enough to handle all the demanding tasks you throw to it. Plus, you get a slightly improved battery life through the increased 4485 mAh battery capacity.

Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a higher refresh rate and 2000 nits of peak brightness than the Pixel 7. / © nextpit

Google's Pixel 8 features a smaller 6.2-inch OLED display that is slightly smaller than the predecessor but significantly brighter. This makes the IP68-rated handset more compact and easy to handle with one hand. In addition, the display now supports up to 120 Hz for an even more fluid scrolling and gaming experience.

Keeping up the Pixel family tradition, the Pixel 8's camera setup performs exceptionally. It outputs photos and videos with impressive details and accurate colors that extend in lowlight conditions.

Other advantages of the Pixel 8 you can enjoy are in the software department, with the emphasis of AI. The device debuted with new Google AI features such as Audio Magic Eraser and Circle to Search.

Google Pixel 8

Good

  • Seven years of security and feature updates
  • Excellent Pixel camera
  • Good everyday performance
  • Good enough battery life
  • Bright and fast 120 Hz display

Bad

  • Google's graveyard of dead promises
  • Not so fast charging
  • More expensive than the Pixel 7
Google Pixel 8
  • Check offer $549.00 (128 GB - new) *
  • Check offer (Google) *
  • Check offer (BestBuy) *
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • $699.00 Check offer $549.00 (128 GB - new)
  • Check offer (Google)
  • Check offer (BestBuy)

What do you think of the Pixel 8? Is it a worthy buy at this reduced price? Let us know in the comments.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

