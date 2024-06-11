Jabra's Elite 10 flagship in-ear ANC headphones were only launched in the fall of last year, but the company is already refreshing the earbuds line today along with the new Elite 8 Active Gen 2. Here's what new on these headphones.

The launch of the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 is a surprise considering the original Elite 10 (review) came on the scene in the fall of 2024. Regardless, they are giving the new generation Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active some worthy enhancements.

Jabra's first LE Audio smart case-enabled earbuds

The biggest addition that is coming to the Elite 10 Gen 2 and Elite 8 Active Gen 2 is the new LE Audio smart case feature. As the name implies, the charging case of these earbuds can be connected to other audio sources such as with in-flight entertainment or a treadmill where you can stream audio to the Jabra earbuds. If you ask, what's the difference to this than to streaming directly to the earbuds themselves?

Well, the charging cases of the Elite 10 Gen 2 and Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are fitted with a dedicated chip that enables Bluetooth connection and support for LC3 codec. Meaning, you should be getting lower latency and reduced distortion with this setup, which subsequently results in a richer surround sound experience.

Jabra's Elite 8 Active Gen 2 features LE Audio smart case / © Jabra

Connection with the case is done through the 2-in-1 USB cable that has a USB-C-to-analog audio jack connector. The cable is also used to charge the case itself in addition to the wireless charging function.

What else is new on the Elite 10 Gen and Elite 8 Active Gen 2?

Beyond the LE Audio smart case feature, the second generation Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active offer upgrades in other fronts. The two pairs feature better spatial sound tuning with Dolby Head Tracking and wider content compatibility for 3D sound such as podcasts.

While the number of microphones have not changed, Jabra adds that the adaptive noise-canceling function from these earbuds is up to twice more effective than before. Specifically, they are designed to better suppress mid and high frequencies than their predecessors. The improved noise-canceling should also produce clearer voice calls, which is utilizing AI algorithms this time around.

Jabra's Elite 10 Gen 2 adds LE Audio smart case, better noise-canceling and new spatial sound tuning / © Jabra

And according to Jabra, the proprietary transparency mode called Natural HearThrough on the earbuds will be able to detect and attenuate wind noise compared to the previous generations.

Both Jabra's Elite 10 Gen and Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are unchanged from the outside, except that the Danish sound brand is launching new colorways with the 2024 lineup. The Elite 10 Gen 2 carry over the 10 mm audio drivers, IP57 certification, and semi-open design of the first generation. Similarly, the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 keep the sturdier protections of IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H with drop-proof.

Playback times in the two earbuds models are also retained with the Elite 10 Gen 2 rated to last 27 hours between charges combined with the case and a longer battery life for the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 for 32 hours.

Affiliate offer Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 and Elite 8 Active Gen 2 prices

As with the prices, Jabra's Elite 10 Gen 2 cost a €279 (~$300) a pop and come in new denim and soft white finishes. Meanwhile, the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 retail for €249 (~$268) and offered in new coral and olive colorways. Both are available beginning this mid-June.

We are yet to hear if how much these in-ears will be priced in the USA. But how much do you expect them to cost when launched in the stateside? And what are your thoughts on the new LE Audio smart case feature? We're eager to hear your opinion.