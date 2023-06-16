Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

How has your week been? Hopefully it has been a wonderful one for you, but even if it was highly strung, there is always our free apps of the week edition to keep you chill. NextPit's specially curated list of free apps and games from Google Play and Apple App Store is back to help you wind down your week. Normally, these are apps that will cost you something, but for a limited time only, you can pick them up for free on iPhone and Android . Do take note that this list is published twice each week.

These are not free apps by themselves, let's be truthful about the matter. These are normally paid apps on Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to pay if you want them. However, developers do get generous from time to time by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we do twice a week—scour the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to look for the best bargains for you.

Note that while the list of apps here is free at the time of publishing, these deals have a tendency to expire without any prior warning based on the developer's whims and fancy. The promotional period for apps on these platforms can be unpredictable and can end just like that.

NextPit ensures there are apps in our free list that has a lower than 4.0 rating. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, none of these were reviewed. You are encouraged to do your due diligence before downloading, as some of them might have hidden costs.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Who Uses My WiFi Pro [4.2-stars / $0.49 ]: Figure out who are the freeloaders in the vicinity using this app.

Figure out who are the freeloaders in the vicinity using this app. Net Signal Pro [4.6-stars / $0.49 ]: Check not only your Wi-Fi signal strength but also your cellular signal strength.

Android games

Ruby Square Puzzle [4.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Rotate blocks on your phone to match a certain pattern. With over 700 of these brain teasers to keep you occupied, it is a fine time killer!

Rotate blocks on your phone to match a certain pattern. With over 700 of these brain teasers to keep you occupied, it is a fine time killer! Trojan War Premium [4.0-stars / $0.49 ]: You are in command of a Greek army, ready to wreak havoc on enemies in order to gain victory! Just how savvy are you?

You are in command of a Greek army, ready to wreak havoc on enemies in order to gain victory! Just how savvy are you? Gravity Force [4.2-stars / $2.49 ]: A great primer for those who want to learn about gravitational force in physics.

A great primer for those who want to learn about gravitational force in physics. Bagatur Chess Engine [4.4-stars / $4.49 ]: Love chess? This game will certainly keep you hooked with 16 strength levels to choose from.

Love chess? This game will certainly keep you hooked with 16 strength levels to choose from. Epic Wars Heroes Premium [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: A RTS that has a side-scroller element to it, where you continue to level up your team by facing off against powerful monsters.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

cRate Pro Currency Converter [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: With borders of countries opening up, it is time for post-pandemic travel. Just remember that not every country uses the same currencies...

With borders of countries opening up, it is time for post-pandemic travel. Just remember that not every country uses the same currencies... Epica 2 Pro Monster Camera [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: The next time you capture a selfie, why not turn yourself into a monster with this fun filter?

The next time you capture a selfie, why not turn yourself into a monster with this fun filter? Damaged Photo Restore 2 Repair [4.3-stars / $9.99 ]: Sometimes, even modern photos get damaged. This app helps fill in the literal gaps, and it works best with older photos.

Sometimes, even modern photos get damaged. This app helps fill in the literal gaps, and it works best with older photos. FACEICON: Cartoon Yourself [4.3-stars / $1.99 ]: Turn your face into a cartoon rendition which you can then use as your profile pic elsewhere.

Turn your face into a cartoon rendition which you can then use as your profile pic elsewhere. DanceAnimation [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Create your own stop motion animation from 7 photos or select up to 15 photos from your library!

iOS games

Animal Class [4.9-stars / $1.99 ]: An educational game where you learn all about the different animals.

An educational game where you learn all about the different animals. Shock Clock Arcade [5.0-stars / $2.99 ]: Time your jumps carefully as you tap the screen to jump from clock to clock so as not to fall down.

Time your jumps carefully as you tap the screen to jump from clock to clock so as not to fall down. Smart Othello [4.6-stars / $2.99 ]: If you feel that the computer is not challenging enough for you, you can always go up against your friends in this game.

If you feel that the computer is not challenging enough for you, you can always go up against your friends in this game. Cat Botz [4.8-stars / $1.99 ]: Learn basic AI in this entertaining game that involves cats...

Learn basic AI in this entertaining game that involves cats... My City: Cops and Robbers [4.5-stars / $3.99 ]: Kids love a little bit of cops and robbers. This one will let your little ones keep the city safe from crime.

That's it for now to kick off the weekend version's free apps article! It is our sincerest hope that you find something worth picking up whether it is for instant use or for delayed gratification. What do you think of the apps listed this time? Just in case you are looking for some online games to whet your gaming appetite without having to have an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the selections to cap off this week before we embark on curating another list to keep you entertained next week. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!