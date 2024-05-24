End your week on a high by exploring these paid apps which are now available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. There are developers out there who offer their paid apps for free for a limited time only, so act quickly because these free offers won't last forever.

We always suggest games and apps that prioritize your privacy and won't place a strain on your budget. However, unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week selection, we have not reviewed these apps individually. Therefore, some listed apps may contain ads and offer in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

ID Photo & Passport Portrait ( $5.99 ): Let an app take a stunning photo of your mug that is passport and ID worthy.

): Let an app take a stunning photo of your mug that is passport and ID worthy. Sound Meter - Decibel Meter ( $2.99 ): Figure out just how much the sound level is in your surroundings with this app.

): Figure out just how much the sound level is in your surroundings with this app. QR and Barcode Scanner Pro ( $4.49 ): Need an impromptu QR code scanner? This app does so, and more!

): Need an impromptu QR code scanner? This app does so, and more! Smart Navigation Bar ( $0.99 ): Be more productive with an enhanced navigation bar for your Android phone.

Free Android games

Infinity Dungeon! ( $0.99 ): An endless runner where you mow down enemy after enemy while getting better powers and upgrades.

): An endless runner where you mow down enemy after enemy while getting better powers and upgrades. Coin Princess ( $0.99 ). Escape from a castle full of bad guys with knights to help you.

). Escape from a castle full of bad guys with knights to help you. Infinity Dungeon 2 ( $0.99 ): More undead and other types of otherworldly creatures to kill as you make your way out of this nasty dungeon.

): More undead and other types of otherworldly creatures to kill as you make your way out of this nasty dungeon. DungeonMon! ( $0.99 ): You are the master of your fate as you crossbreed different monsters to come up with something more powerful and deadly.

): You are the master of your fate as you crossbreed different monsters to come up with something more powerful and deadly. Weapon War ( $0.99 ): Which do you think is the most powerful weapon in the world? Why not create one yourself?

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Think3000 ( $0.99 ): A learning and brain-boosting app that condenses important and relevant information into bite-sized chunks for you to digest.

): A learning and brain-boosting app that condenses important and relevant information into bite-sized chunks for you to digest. Epica 2 Pro Monster Camera ( $0.99 ): Ever wondered what you would look like if you were a monster? This camera filter app can provide a glimpse.

): Ever wondered what you would look like if you were a monster? This camera filter app can provide a glimpse. picFind ( $5.99 ): More an app to relax than a game, this will help brush up your observational skills.

): More an app to relax than a game, this will help brush up your observational skills. Memorize Pi Digits ( $3.00 ): Think your brain power is amazing? How about trying to memorize Pi digits to the best of your ability?

): Think your brain power is amazing? How about trying to memorize Pi digits to the best of your ability? Mira: Pomodoro Focus Timer ( $0.99 ): Master time management by staying focused using this app and watch your productivity go through the roof!

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Red Conquest ( $0.99 ): An epic space battle game where you can choose to play single or multiplayer.

): An epic space battle game where you can choose to play single or multiplayer. Wind Wings Premium ( $1.99 ): Get rid of enemies who are out to conquer your world, top gun!

): Get rid of enemies who are out to conquer your world, top gun! Anti Pong ( $0.99 ): The whole point of this game is to avoid the ball, something your muscle memory might need to adjust to.

): The whole point of this game is to avoid the ball, something your muscle memory might need to adjust to. Knight & Dragon: Hack and Slash RPG ( $0.99 ): Where there be dragons, you can sure knights will be there in this RPG set in a medieval world.

): Where there be dragons, you can sure knights will be there in this RPG set in a medieval world. Juggly Ball ( $1.99 ): A game that tests your reflexes as you see how long you can juggle the ball.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

We hope you enjoy our selection of these apps and games for the weekend. Is there an app you would like to share with us? Please let us know in the comments.