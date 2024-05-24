Hot topics

nextpit Nothing Phone 2
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Just more than a month from now, the Nothing Phone (2) will be a year old, meaning its successor, the Phone (3), could be announced anytime soon. But before the device will go official, it appears that its CEO might have accidentally leaked the unannounced Phone (3).

Over on X, Carl Pei published a series of screenshots for the redesigned Quick Settings panel that should be adopted in the next Nothing OS update. However, some users were quick to point out that the device used in the mockup is different from all existing Nothing smartphones.

Is this the render of Nothing Phone (3)?

Essentially, it is noted that the right side of the device depicted has an extra physical button below the power key. At the same, it was highlighted that the power button is slightly larger and with a shifted location compared to the key in the 2nd gen Phone (review) and budget Phone (2a).

Nothing Phone (3)
Nothing Phone (3) may have been pictured / © X/u/CarlPei

Another worthy difference is seen at the volume rocker on the left side which is positioned slightly higher and different to the current layout in the Phone (2). Similarly, the bezels around the display appears thinner or as thin as the Phone (2a), which has the narrowest bezels among Nothing's handsets to date.

Nothing Phone (2) Review
Nothing Phone (2) features a power key on the right side/ © nextpit

The immediate assumption is that the smartphone used in those screenshots could be an unannounced Nothing device, and perhaps the Phone (3). But again, nothing can be confirmed right now.

Per rumors, though, the Nothing Phone (3) is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the underclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The chipset choice should bring a huge performance improvement to the Phone (2)'s dated Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

It's also safe to assume the Phone (3) would gain a telephoto camera in addition to the wide and ultrawide snappers. Having a triple camera setup should give it a better chance to compete with the competition such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (review).

These upgrades are said to result in a modest price jump for the Phone (3), which would retail above the $599 Phone (2).

Are you looking forward to buying the Nothing Phone (3) once it is launched? What changes are you wishing to see from it? Share with us your thoughts in the comments. We're listening.

Via: Yogesh Brar on X Source: Carl Pei on X

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
