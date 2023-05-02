Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

What did you do over the long Labor Day weekend? Did you manage to get some chores done, perhaps played with a new robotic lawnmower , or simply chilled at home to destress? Now that you are back at the office, it is also time for another edition of free apps of the week from the Google Play and Apple App Store. These are normally paid apps but right now, they are available for free for a limited time only. You will be able to save some money if any of these recommended titles pique your interest. Take advantage of these deals on your Android or iPhone before they become unavailable.

Do be aware that these apps are listed for free at the time of publishing, so there is no telling when these offers will expire since it is at the prerogative of the respective developers. There is a buyer beware caveat here: they might end up as paid status by the time you finish reading this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and such deals can disappear just as quickly as they were added without any prior notification.

We also want to take note that while we do look through this list of free apps and do not offer anything that comes with low ratings, and we did not install them like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Here's a hat tip: Did you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now? Here's a suggestion: why not install it first before deleting it from your device? Doing so will save that app to your app library, which you can install later when you want to use it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Shout Screen [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Need an impromptu screen to depict lines from a script? This app gets the job done.

Need an impromptu screen to depict lines from a script? This app gets the job done. Bubbles Battery Indicator [4.6-stars / $1.49 ]: Change the battery charging animation on your Android phone with this app.

Change the battery charging animation on your Android phone with this app. Image Cropper [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: Make decent photo edits on your smartphone with this app that lets you crop accordingly based on different ratios.

Make decent photo edits on your smartphone with this app that lets you crop accordingly based on different ratios. SkanApp [4.3-stars / $19.99 ]: You have a paper document that needs to be sent in digital format but you are nowhere near a scanner, what do you do? Thankfully, there is the SkanApp app that doubles up as a PDF scanner to help you out in such situations.

You have a paper document that needs to be sent in digital format but you are nowhere near a scanner, what do you do? Thankfully, there is the SkanApp app that doubles up as a PDF scanner to help you out in such situations. SUI File Explorer Pro [3.9-stars / $1.99 ]: If you are sick and tired of your phone's stock file explorer app, perhaps trying this one will breathe a breath of fresh air.

Android games

Rusty: Island Survival Pro [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: An open-world first-person view where you are marooned on an island and need to tame animals and use the landscape to your advantage to survive.

An open-world first-person view where you are marooned on an island and need to tame animals and use the landscape to your advantage to survive. Kingdom Rush Origins TD [4.8-stars / $2.99 ]: Dive deep into the Kingdom Rush lore with this tower defense game that is full of thrills and spills.

Dive deep into the Kingdom Rush lore with this tower defense game that is full of thrills and spills. Heroes Infinity Premium [3.6-stars / $0.99 ]: This RPG title requires you to gain experience and level up accordingly to defeat your enemies.

This RPG title requires you to gain experience and level up accordingly to defeat your enemies. Neo Monsters [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: Capture monsters, train them, and send them out to battle. Repeat ad nauseam, except that some of the trainers have interesting clothing choices.

Capture monsters, train them, and send them out to battle. Repeat ad nauseam, except that some of the trainers have interesting clothing choices. The Lonely Hacker [4.3-stars / $2.49 ]: A realistic hacking simulator created by security experts that puts you in the shoes of a bona fide hacker, sans the legal repercussions.

A realistic hacking simulator created by security experts that puts you in the shoes of a bona fide hacker, sans the legal repercussions. Bricks Breaker Pro [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: Arkanoid on steroids, enough said. There, you probably know my age based on this gaming reference.

Arkanoid on steroids, enough said. There, you probably know my age based on this gaming reference. Truth or Dare Pro [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: This is one fun game to play, even more so when booze is involved. Socialites will love it!

This is one fun game to play, even more so when booze is involved. Socialites will love it! Timing Hero PV [4.1-stars / $2.99 ]: 8-bit graphics that remind you of the Game Boy era, this RPG will see you begin in a hero battle that will set you off on an adventure where you battle numerous monsters and level up.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

VidEdit [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: With over 30 features for you to indulge in a little photo editing, this is one app that lets you get good-looking videos on the fly.

With over 30 features for you to indulge in a little photo editing, this is one app that lets you get good-looking videos on the fly. Vostok Collage Maker [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: Rather than sharing one photo after another, why not choose a bundle and turn them into a collage using this app?

Rather than sharing one photo after another, why not choose a bundle and turn them into a collage using this app? Alti-Meter [3.8-stars / $1.99 ]: Here's an app that lets you keep track of just how high you have climbed if you do not happen to own a watch with that sensor.

Here's an app that lets you keep track of just how high you have climbed if you do not happen to own a watch with that sensor. Dash Cam [4.5-stars / $9.99 ]: If you have an older iPhone lying around somewhere and want to turn it into a dashcam, this is the perfect app to do so.

iOS games

Tank Battle Mini War [4.4-stars / $9.99 ]: I'm sure many of us have had 8-bit adventures in the past involving tanks battling it out in a maze.

I'm sure many of us have had 8-bit adventures in the past involving tanks battling it out in a maze. Block vs Block [4.1-stars / $5.00 ]: Dare I say it—another version of Tetris to keep you occupied. Who would have thought that clearing lines continue to be in vogue after so many years?

Dare I say it—another version of Tetris to keep you occupied. Who would have thought that clearing lines continue to be in vogue after so many years? Cat&Line [4.1-stars / $1.99 ]: Just how long can you keep this cat running on a line? Draw to find out!

Just how long can you keep this cat running on a line? Draw to find out! Neo Monsters [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: There's a bunch of monsters out there waiting to be caught and trained. You are a trainer, so what are you waiting for? Sounds familiar?

There's a bunch of monsters out there waiting to be caught and trained. You are a trainer, so what are you waiting for? Sounds familiar? Wedgie Go [3.8-stars / $39.99 ]: This is an endless runner where you try your very best to avoid getting your underwear snagged by obstacles. Doing so is tough with a wedgie...

This is an endless runner where you try your very best to avoid getting your underwear snagged by obstacles. Doing so is tough with a wedgie... Fill Me Up [4.8-stars / $2.99 ]: This is a brain teaser that will certainly cause you to carefully think just where all these blocks go.

Hopefully, you will have a productive week ahead after your short break. What do you think of this list to kickstart the week? Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on today's selection. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!