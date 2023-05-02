Motorola's Cheaper Edge 2023 Specs and Pictures Leaked

Jade Bryan
Motorola recently launched the Edge 40 Pro, which is slated to arrive as the Edge+ 2023 in the US. Similar to last year's Moto lineup, it should have a cheaper variant in the form of Edge 40 or Edge 2023. Motorola skipped this model with the intention of revealing it at a later date. However, we do not need to wait for that announcement to happen before we have access to its specifications, considering how such information has been leaked in promotional pictures.

Based on the marketing materials shared by popular tipster evleaks via his private Twitter account, the Motorola Edge 40's exterior is a mirror of the Edge 40 Pro. Similarities were mostly found at the back with the more affordable phone sporting a square camera bump. It houses dual rear cameras instead of a trio as found in the Pro model. It is highly likely the telephoto lens will be ditched.

Motorola Edge 40 (2023) key features and specifications

In front, you will be able to see the curved display with a centered punch hole that houses the selfie camera alongside an under-display fingerprint scanner. It seems the OLED panel measures 6.5-inches wide with a 144 Hz refresh rate, making it a wee bit smaller than the 6.67-inch display on the Edge 40 Pro (Edge+ 2023).

Motorola Edge 40 or Edge 2023
The Motorola Edge 40 or Edge 2023 in red. / © Twitter/u/Evleaks

In addition to the Dolby Atmos etching on top at the side, there are also hints that is carries a water resistance rating. It will be available in deep red, black, blue, and green colorways.

Motorola Edge 40 or Edge 2023 (US)
The Motorola Edge 40 or Edge 2023 has fewer cameras than the Edge 40 Pro. / © Twitter/u/Evleaks

According to rumors, the Motorola Edge 40 is one of the first Android devices that will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset. The silicon offers performance that is comparable to mid-range Snapdragon processors. It was even touted to be on par with previous high-end chips like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Lastly, a 4,400 mAh battery and 67W fast charging are in tow as well.

Motorola Edge 2023 release date and price

It remains unknown when will Motorola launch and release the Edge 40 or Edge 2023. However, the latest leaks suggest that an announcement might be imminent. There are also no details about its price. For reference's sake, the Edge 2022 commanded an asking price of $599 when it was first revealed last year.

How much do you think Motorola should price the Edge 2023 to make it a compelling Android smartphone? Share your guesses with us.

Via: Twitter/u/TechDocterz Source: evleaks

