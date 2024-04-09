These iOS & Android Apps are Free for a Short Time

We have scoured the internet for you again this week and dug up lots of apps and mobile games for Android and iOS. Normally, all of these are paid, but for a few days you can get them for free, so be quick!

We publish a new list here twice a week and each time we suggest you install everything you like as quickly as possible. The reason is that we can't predict exactly how long the free offers will remain valid for either iOS or Android.

In contrast to our article with the top 5 apps of the week, we do not test these apps and games here, to be fair. Of course, we still don't want to sell you any bad apps with subscription traps or other hooks, and we also look at the ratings, which should not be lower than 3.5 stars.

Tip: Download an app that you like, even if you don't want to use it at the moment or you're running out of space on your phone. You can delete it from your smartphone immediately after downloading—and then reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Reminder Pro: What did I want again? Oh yes, to remind you to download the ad-free version of this reminder app.

Volume Booster: Your smartphone is great, but somehow too quiet? Then let this app help you with the problem.

Battery Charging Animations: This app offers you new charging animations for your battery, but also provides information about the battery and can also remind you via an alarm that the battery is fully charged.

Watermark - Add Watermark: Does it annoy you when others use your pictures? Then protect them with a customizable watermark.

Edge Side Bar - App Shortcuts: This app gives your phone a sidebar that opens with a swipe and lets you access your most important apps.

Free Android games

Dungeon Defense: Do you want to keep your dungeon free of intruders, find weapons, improve heroes, and do it all in retro graphics? Then try out this game from a solo developer who won't lure you in with unnecessary in-app purchases.

Shadow Slayer: Ninja Wars: This game is described as a "hardcore hack 'n slash massive action RPG". That says it all, doesn't it?

Live or Die 1: Survival Pro: Fancy preventing a zombie apocalypse once again? There you go!

King of Defense Premium: The name basically gives it away: This is a tower defense game. It can also be played offline.

Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy: If you like RPGs with action elements and think you're a tactical fox, you should give this game a chance. Train heroes and save the world—again!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Linuxer: This app is perfect for you if you're just starting out in the Linux world and want to get to know the commands and the OS with the help of various tutorial sessions.

Daily Steps: Activity Tracker: Nice and very well-rated pedometer in the App Store that wants to help you get on your feet in the truest sense of the word.

Yesterday for Old Reddit: This is a Safari extension for Reddit users who want the old design of the site back.

VDWrite: With this app, you can write better by having texts read out to you for correction, or get help with the phonetics of individual words or the structure of texts.

Daily Bill: Intuitive, clear tool that makes it easy to keep track of your income and daily expenses.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Chronicles of The Ancients: With this relaxed game, you'll learn a lot about past empires through play. Let yourself be whisked away to ancient Babylon or meet Vikings and Aztecs.

Neo Monsters: We are always happy to recommend this game when it goes free, which reminds us of another monster trainer game.

Emoji Scavenger: Simple little game with a simple task: find all the emojis before time runs out.

Dungeon Defense: The Gate: Fight your way through retro design dungeons with your hero in a game that's great to play even without in-app purchases.

The Deck of Many Things: Play the popular role-playing game here without having to fiddle around with analog cards.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly important when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

That's it for today with our download tips. Have a good week and come back on Saturday at the latest when the next slide of apps and games awaits you.