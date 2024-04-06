Top 5 Android & iOS Apps of the Week: AI Search Engine, Games & More!

Do you enjoy rays of sunshine peeking through the clouds each weekend but want a change of scenery by spending a quiet day on the couch? If that is the case, you shouldn't miss our selection of the five best apps. As we do every week, we looked through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to bring you a selection of exciting games and apps.

This week's selection includes Photomath, which allows you to simply photograph mathematical formulas to obtain a direct and easy-to-understand solution. Music fans who are nostalgic will be happy with CD-Romantic. We have a Netflix game in the form of Hades just for you, while Remyn organizes your appointments, and Perplexity is a next-generation search engine powered by what else but AI.

As usual, some apps feature in-app purchases or advertising, but we went through everything in advance to make sure you don't fall into any financial sink holes. Above all, we focus on discovering apps that improve your smartphone experience and offer you added value.

If you're interested in other leisure apps or games, we have even more recommendations for you with our free apps of the week, which are published twice a week. So let's get down to business and see which apps have been shortlisted this week.

Perplexity (Android & iOS)

Would you like a mixture of Google and ChatGPT to do your research? If you answered in the affirmative, then Perplexity is the perfect app for you! The application combines various AI models with speech recognition, image recognition, and web search functions to launch every conceivable topic for you. It works so well that the latest rumors of a takeover by Apple came across as no surprise.

The search engine of the future? Perplexity searches the web for you, even in the free version, and presents the search results in a stylish manner. / © nextpit

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($20/month, $200/year) / Account required: Yes

The huge advantage it has over a ChatGPT search is how Perplexity backs up all facts with sources. Unlike a regular Google search, you can discuss the search results and search for more specific information. Perplexity also includes images and other media in its search results where appropriate.

Perplexity is also good at researching very technical topics. You can then ask follow-up questions in the search results. / © nextpit

Download Perplexity from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

In the free version of Perplexity, you have only a limited number of precise "Pro searches" and without any access to the most advanced AI models, ChatGPT 4 Turbo and Claude 3. The Pro version costs either $20 monthly or $200 annually. Perplexity offers a one-week Pro version as a trial.

Photomath (Android & iOS)

Did you know that you can earn up to $1,000,000 if you are really good at math? Although Photomath was not designed for solving so-called Millennium Prize Problems, you can take a picture of mathematical formulas and the app will not only show you the solution, but also the corresponding solution path.

With Photomath, all you have to do is take a picture of an equation and the app will solve your problem — even with an explanation! / © nextpit

Price: Free (subscription model included) / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: No

The app works in a simple manner. If you have discovered a mathematical problem, all you have to do is launch the app and take a picture of the equation. In addition to a simple solution, you can also follow the individual calculation steps. Even more complicated equations are not an issue for the app. At the moment, the app is unable to solve text problems, but who are we to say it cannot do so in the future?

Even complex equations are not an issue, and there is also a calculator. / © nextpit

Download Photomath from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

In addition to simply taking photos, you can also attempt a solution yourself. The integrated calculator has various mathematical parameters, such as a sine/cosine calculation or logarithmic determination. However, if you want to know how to solve a formula in a precise manner, you will need to purchase the premium version. This is a monthly subscription model that costs you $9.99. However, in most cases, the free version of the app is sufficient.

CD-ROMantic (Android)

The CD-ROMantic app is a real treat for vaporwave music fans and Windows nerds alike. It is a tool with which you can add vaporwave effects to audio files and at the same time have them presented as though you were running on an ancient version of Windows.

If you're not familiar with the genre, vaporwave involves taking existing sound snippets from old pop songs, commercials, computer games, or anything else, looping them, and piecing them within a new context. This is exactly what you can do with this app. First, you take a song that you have on your Android phone, add effects such as echo and slow the tune down, and save the results directly as an MP3. Funnily enough, a random GIF is also selected, which then runs in a loop with the song, so you can also save your track as a video.

Price: Free (Pro version: $1.49) / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: No ne/ Account required: No

The download is worth it for the retro look alone, isn't it? / © nextpit

Download CD-Romantic from the Google Play Store

The app itself doesn't cost any money, but you can only enjoy additional effects and freedom from advertising if you opt for the Pro version, which retails for a relatively affordable price of $1.49. If you like, you can also create and save your own effects. Here is a little tip on the side: voice messages are really funny if you slow them down, add reverb, and attach a manga GIF. ^_^

Hades (iOS)

Do you have a Netflix subscription? If you answered in the affirmative, we have a real treat for you with Hades. In this dungeon crawler game, you step into the shoes of Zagreus, the prince of the underworld and son of Hades, the ruler of the underworld. The game impressed with its multifaceted story. Zagreus has had enough of his life and vows to escape hell and reach the mortal world to find his mother.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: Netflix subscription

Sounds easier said than done though, because you die a lot. All too often, in fact, because the dungeon levels contain numerous treacherous enemies with different abilities. Don't worry, your character gets stronger with every escape attempt. You will also receive support in the form of divine blessings provided by the gods of Olympus.

Hades offers an exciting story. Don't underestimate your enemies! / © nextpit

You will also learn more and more about your character's background story as the game progresses. Yes, Hades plays excellently with both touchscreen and Bluetooth-enabled controllers. You can play the game at for free and without fees or in-app purchases. What are you waiting for? Let's go into battle!

Download Hades from the Apple App Store.

Remyn (Android & iOS)

It feels like there are a zillion apps that are supposed to remind you of appointments and tasks. How can you stand out with your own app these days? Perhaps by not building in a cornucopia of features and making the tool so complicated. With Remyn, the first reminder you set is the one that reminds you! It is as simple as that.

By doing so, Remyn ends up as an incredibly lean and uncomplicated app. You name your reminder, specify the date, or alternatively, decide on intervals or a specific day of the week. From there, just mention whether the appointment is recurring, select the corresponding icons and color, and that's it!

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99/month, $4.99/year, $13.99 lifetime) / Account required: No

All apps should be this simple and intuitive to use. / © nextpit

Download Remyn from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

If you opt for the Pro version, you won't have to put up with any advertising, can set up as many reminders as you like, and have additional icon choices. In the future, widgets will also be added to the Pro version. However, I'm saving myself from spending more money because Remyn is just as wonderfully uncomplicated as I would like it to be as the free version is absolutely sufficient for my use.

Which app was your personal discovery of the week? Do you have a special secret app tip for the nextpit community? Let us know in the comments!