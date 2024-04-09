OnePlus Pad Drops to Its Best Price at $399 (Save $80)

Hot topics

If you're looking to buy for a high-end Android tablet without making a splurge, the OnePlus Pad is one of those best options. It's now on sale on Amazon which has seen its price slashed by $80 (17 percent) dropping it to $399 from $479.

This is the same record price we've seen since it was launched last year. At the same time, the device is only available in single variant in green finish with 128 GB expandable storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Why you won't regret buying the OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Pad is the company's first Android slate and offers more than the basics, thanks to its beefy internals, premium design, and top-class display. While it's not powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC found in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset which performs admirably no matter what tasks you throw to it.

Aside from the snappy performance, the efficient chipset also helps deliver solid battery life from the device. You can expect to have it running for a few days in combined modest usage of browsing and streaming videos. More importantly, the Pad supports fast charging that refills its juice in just an hour.

OnePlus Pad with Magnetic Keyboard
OnePlus Pad with Magnetic Keyboard and Stylo. / © OnePlus

OnePlus' Pad comes with a large 11.6-inch LCD touchscreen in unique 7:5 ratio, providing a better view compared to the elongated typical form in other tablets. The panel is also certified with Dolby Vision which means it outputs accurate colors and can be boosted with HDR mode.

The tablet also feels premium and sleek as well as it is built on an aluminum chassis and has a depth measured at 6.54 mm and weight of 552 grams. You can pair it with OnePlus' official stylus pen for writing and drawing as well as with the folio keyboard case.

What do you think of the OnePlus Pad and its features at this rate? Is it a worthy purchase? Let us know your opinion.

