This Weekend's Free iOS and Android Apps

Why spend money on something when you can obtain it for free? There are numerous options available for iOS and Android users when it comes to apps. Generally, the higher quality apps come with a price tag, but occasionally developers may generously offer their paid apps for free.

However, it can be difficult to predict when these free apps will return to their original paid status. Therefore, if you come across an app that you believe you will enjoy, we highly recommend installing it before it reverts back to being paid. This list is updated twice a week and does not include any apps that have been featured before.

While we make efforts to ensure that these apps are not designed to compromise your privacy or deceive you, it is important to note that some of them may have more advertisements and in-app purchases than you are accustomed to. We do not provide detailed reviews for these apps, but we can guarantee that they have a minimum rating of 3.5 stars. Just keep in mind that we also have another article titled "Top 5 Apps of the Week" which is published once per week.

Tip: If you think there is an app you would like to use in the future but do not need it already, you can download and install it first before uninstalling it. Said app will be considered as "purchased" and available in your app library forever.

Android apps that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Reminder Pro ($3.49): Want a second brain to keep track of all the things you need to do? This reminder app is a good fit.

Equalizer Bass Booster Pro ($2.99): If you listen to lots of bass-heavy music, how about getting a better boost with this app?

Bright LED Flashlight Pro ($2.99): This is more than just a flashlight app, as it also comes with a built-in compass.

Spirit Waves EVP Scanner ($0.99): Do you think where you stay is haunted? Well, it looks like there's an app for that!

Free Android games

King of Defense Premium ($2.99): A tower defense game that will see you join in a frantic battle for your land against never-ending waves of enemies.

Stickman Warriors Super Heroes ($0.49): Go up one-on-one against other opponents and see whether you can be king of the mountain!

Stickman Warriors Dragon Hero ($0.99): This brawler does elicit memories of Dragon Ball, I guess you can call it a clone.

Tech Quiz Master ($2.49): Think you're smart and all that jazz? Why not pit your brain power in this quiz game?

Lil Big Invasion: Dungeon Buzz ($1.99): An action-adventure game in the dungeon crawler genre, where you guide a bunch of trapped fireflies out to freedom.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Hurricane Tracker ($0.99): Get the latest information about twisters via this app instead of staying glued to your TV screen or radio channel.

Meditate - Mindfulness App ($6.99): Reset your whole being mentally with this app, where you can meditate and find inner peace.

Voice Notes AI ($4.99): Use local AI to quickly transcribe spoken information into notes for easier organization.

Magic Photo Eraser ($0.49): Erase unwanted objects or people from your photos, but bear in mind that there are limitations to what it can do.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Shock Clock Arcade ($2.99): A game that tests your reflexes as you try to jump as many clocks as possible.

Teach Your Monster Eating ($2.99): Want to make sure your little ones eat well? Why not get this game to assist them?

Chloe Puzzle Game Pro ($1.99): A charming pixel art puzzle game with 72 different puzzles for you to solve at your own leisurely pace.

PlunderChess ($0.99): The traditional chess game reimagined, where any piece captured will then transfer its capabilities to a new owner!

Dirt Trackin 2 ($3.99): Indulge in a rally game as you traverse through different courses around the world with the aim to be the best driver!

Before you download any of the mentioned apps, we recommend you review the app's details on the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own unique features or drawbacks.

In-App purchases and ads: Don't be surprised!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may disguise in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly important when downloading games for children. To prevent any unexpected issues, please consider the following advice:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

Some applications employ a clever tactic to generate revenue by gathering and trading your personal information. To safeguard your personal data, it is advisable to only grant necessary permissions for app functionality. For instance, a basic alarm clock app does not require access to your camera or contacts. Likewise, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you securely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

We have come to the end of our list for the week. If you have any other interesting Google Play Store or Apple App Store recommendations that you'd like to share with the world, please let us know in the comments!