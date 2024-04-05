Hot topics

Apple to Debut New Beats Headphones Before the AirPods Max 2

Beats Solod 4 headphones bluetooth specs price launch
© Beats
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Apple is speculated to refresh the AirPods lineup this year, which is said to include the next-gen AirPods Max (review) and AirPods 4. But before those could arrive, the company is gearing to launch new Beats Solo 4 headphones as suggested from the latest FCC filings. In line with that, the specs of the Beats audio cans have been revealed as well.

Beats Solo 4 new key features and specs

Based on the shared technical data courtesy of 9to5Mac, the Beats Solo 4 will share key features with last year's pricier Beat Studio Pro. Mainly, the Bluetooth headphones are said to carry a new custom 40 mm audio driver that is located on each ear cup. The internals have also been “re-engineered” and that the new mics arrangement provide better pickup and clarity.

Apart from the 3.5 mm analog jack, there is also a support for USB-C connector for both charging and lossless audio similar to the Studio Pro, and that is something Apple could add into the AirPods Max 2 or 2024 version. At the same time, the Beats Solo 4 are listed to come with Bluetooth 5.3, one-touch pairing for Android, and Find My tracking for iOS.

Beats Studio Pro (2023)
The Beats Studio Pro (2023) features lossless audio via USB and ultra-plush new ear cushions. / © Beats

The headphones' battery life is also seen to be improved to 50 hours playback rating. Additionally, it will support fast charging, too, with a promised 10-minute refuel for 5 hours of use.

Beats Solo 4 headphones price and release date

Beats' headphones have always been the cheaper options from the Apple's AirPods. And for the Beats Solo 4, they are touted to cost $200 a pop, similar to the Solo 3.

So far, the rumor hints the Beats Solo 4 will possibly be announced on May 2 or less than a month from now. Notably, this is the same date the new iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets will be made official by Cupertino tech giant.

As for the 2nd gen AirPods Max, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman forecasts that the premium Bluetooth headphones would arrive in the fall of this year alongside the AirPods 4 wireless earbuds. Available details describe the AirPods Max 2024 as a minor update with only a USB-C as the most major change from the original AirPods Max.

What other improvements would you wish to see from the Beats Solo 4? Should Apple add noise-canceling capabilities to the headphones? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Via: 9to5Mac

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

