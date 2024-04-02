Free iOS and Android Apps Up For Grabs!

Why spend money on something when you can get it for free? There are many options available on iOS and Android where apps are concerned. Usually, the better apps come with a price, but sometimes developers may generously offer their paid apps for free.

However, it can be hard to predict when these free apps will revert to being paid. So, if you find an app that you think you'll enjoy, we highly recommend installing it before it goes back to being paid. This list is updated twice a week and doesn't include any apps that have been featured before.

While we make efforts to ensure that these apps are not designed to compromise your privacy or deceive you, it's important to note that some of them may have more advertisements and in-app purchases than you usually encounter. We don't provide detailed reviews for these apps, but we guarantee that they have a minimum rating of 3.5 stars. Just be aware that we also have another article called Top 5 Apps of the Week which is published once each week.

Tip: If you think there is an app you would like to use in the future but do not need it already, you can download and install it first before uninstalling it. Said app will be considered as "purchased" and available in your app library forever.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

QR Barcode and Scanner Pro ($1.99): Scan barcodes and QR codes with ease using this app.

Scan barcodes and QR codes with ease using this app. Identify Dog Breeds Pro ($0.99): Want to know what kind of dogs are hanging out at the local dog park? Use this app to have some fun!

Want to know what kind of dogs are hanging out at the local dog park? Use this app to have some fun! Single Origin 2 ($0.99): Want to master the art of brewing the perfect cuppa coffee? Let this app help!

Free Android games

Cartoon Craft ($1.99): The never-ending battle between orcs and humans continues in this cartoony RTS title.

The never-ending battle between orcs and humans continues in this cartoony RTS title. SPHAZE ($0.99): A science fiction puzzle title that features gorgeous graphics as you guide robots through mysterious new worlds.

A science fiction puzzle title that features gorgeous graphics as you guide robots through mysterious new worlds. Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack ($0.99): An intense shoot 'em up with plenty of enemy ships to gun down.

An intense shoot 'em up with plenty of enemy ships to gun down. Laser Tanks: Pixel RPG ($0.49): Love shooting around with tanks? You will be able to do so and so much more with this cute little game.

Love shooting around with tanks? You will be able to do so and so much more with this cute little game. Evertale ($0.99): Explore sprawling landscapes to hunt down monsters, capture, and train them. Send them out to battle and gain prominence and a good life!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Luwi ($2.99): Use AI to help you learn new stuff each day with this interesting app.

Use AI to help you learn new stuff each day with this interesting app. Unlimited Math Problems ($2.99): Want to keep your little ones occupied in a good way? Help them solve these math problems!

Want to keep your little ones occupied in a good way? Help them solve these math problems! VICO Video Editor ($3.99): Edit videos wherever you are, using this video-editing tool on your iPhone.

Edit videos wherever you are, using this video-editing tool on your iPhone. Video Voice Changer Pro ($0.99): Use this app to change your voice for different videos, eliminating the need for multiple voice actors.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Cards of Ijou ($0.99): A deck-builder card game to get you started and hopefully, hooked on this genre.

A deck-builder card game to get you started and hopefully, hooked on this genre. Jumpy Horse ($0.99): You hate being tamed. See how many riders can you throw off within a certain period of time?

You hate being tamed. See how many riders can you throw off within a certain period of time? Mathogen ($4.99): A game that is specially meant for kids, where you find the right bubble and pop it. Good, clean fun which also educates.

A game that is specially meant for kids, where you find the right bubble and pop it. Good, clean fun which also educates. The Enchanted Worlds ($2.99): A puzzle adventure game where you move from one scene to another, collecting clues and uncovering new mysteries!

A puzzle adventure game where you move from one scene to another, collecting clues and uncovering new mysteries! Wild Wolf Simulator Game 3D ($9.99): Feel and experience what is it like to live the life of a wolf in a pack!

Before you download any of the mentioned apps, we recommend you review the app's details on the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own unique features or drawbacks.

In-App purchases and ads: Don't be surprised!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may disguise in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly important when downloading games for children. To prevent any unexpected issues, please consider the following advice:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

Some applications employ a clever tactic to generate revenue by gathering and trading your personal information. To safeguard your personal data, it is advisable to only grant necessary permissions for app functionality. For instance, a basic alarm clock app does not require access to your camera or contacts. Likewise, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you securely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

That concludes our list for the start of the week. If you have any other intriguing Google Play Store or Apple App Store recommendations that you'd like to share with the world, please let us know in the comments section!