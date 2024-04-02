Nothing Phone (3)'s Flagship Snapdragon Chip and Price Revealed

Nothing's 2nd gen Phone (review) launched in the middle of last year, and that means the UK-based startup could start teasing the Phone (3) anytime soon. Regardless, initial details about the next transparent smartphone are starting to surface with the latest one suggesting the device will run on the flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC . However, it could also result in an unexpected price hike.

Nothing Phone (3)'s chipset

Based on alleged information shared by 91Mobiles, Nothing's Phone (3) will enlist the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, which is a more toned-down version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that powers the likes of Samsung Galaxy S24 (review) and OnePlus 12 (review). If this were to materialize, the company's flagship chip choice will be a notable upgrade from Phone (2)'s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 was designed to offer a flagship experience but targets devices under the $800 price point, which sits well with Nothing's Phone lineup that has gone up in the range of $600 to $700 and away from the $1,000 category.

Key features of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 / © Qualcomm

As for its capabilities, it features an octa-core processor helmed by an underclocked Cortex-X4 primary core and a less capable Adreno GPU compared to the setup in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It also comes with on-device generative AI-ready NPU, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and support for UFS 4.0 storage, among others.

Better specifications at a higher price

While that sounds promising in terms of its internal upgrade, the news outlet mentioned Nothing also plans to launch the Phone (3) with a more expensive price tag than its predecessor, at least in India. The Phone (3) is said to cost ₹45,000 (~$540), which is an increase of ₹5,000 ($60). However, it has yet to be seen if this price increase will spill over to other markets like the USA and Europe.

In addition to the chip, existing details about the Phone (3) remain scarce. We can presumably see Nothing add improved camera hardware to the upcoming handset given one of the shortcomings of the Phone (2) was the rear dual camera shooter. Likewise, the new ISP in the chipset should also boost the imaging capabilities of the device.

Right now, Nothing has remained mum about the Phone (3), but perhaps we might see initial teasers in the coming weeks or so following the Phone (2) was first hinted at in May last year.

What do you want to see in the Nothing Phone (3)? Do you wish to see a refreshed transparent design similar to the Phone (2a) that we reviewed? Let us hear your suggestions and wishes.