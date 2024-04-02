Hurry! Save $256 on this Apple Watch Series 9 Cellular Variant

If you're in the market for Apple's latest smartwatch , there's now a limited sale you should check out. Particularly, the cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 9 (review) in 41 mm silver stainless-steel case has plunged to a new best price of $442 on Amazon. This nets you a huge saving valued at $256 or a 37 percent reduction from the usual price of $699.

At the same time, the price hovers close to the non-cellular model of the Watch Series 9 in aluminum, so it makes sense if you're only picking the beefier and more premium Apple smartwatch.

Why we recommend the Apple Watch Series 9

Despite the US version dropping blood oxygen level monitoring due to a patent dispute, we still like the Apple Watch Series 9 for many good reasons. Primarily, it runs on the new Apple S9 SiP (system-in-package) which enables the Double Tap feature that allows you to tap your index and thumb for certain actions without the need to touch the display.

The new chipset supports offline Siri commands as well, meaning you can use the assistant and perform tasks without connecting to the internet. In addition, this new smartwatch silicon makes Siri's operation more optimized and faster. But with the model coming with cellular connectivity, you can just leave your iPhone at home during outdoor runs or workouts and take your calls and WhatsApp messages on your watch.

The battery in the Apple Watch 9 lasts a day—but unfortunately no longer.

Overall, the Watch Series 9 remains a reliable wearable device to track your wellness. It boasts extensive monitoring features including heart rate with irregular notifications, on-demand ECG, and skin temperature, among others. Furthermore, the Watch Series 9 has auto start and pause of workout mode so you don't need to manually set up your exercise. Plus, the smartwatch supports presenting your cardio fitness level, which is helpful if you're in training.

Apart from the new suite of features, the Watch Series 9 has a brighter OLED touchscreen. And although a brighter panel should sip out more juice from the smartwatch, Apple is still rating it with the same solid 18-battery life as the predecessor.

Which Apple Watch Series 9 features do you think are the most practical and that you can benefit from? Are you intending to buy the smartwatch as a gear for your exercise? We're interested to hear your plans, share those in the comments.