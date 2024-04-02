Hot topics

Hurry! Save $256 on this Apple Watch Series 9 Cellular Variant

3 min read 3 min 1 Comment 1
nextpit Apple Watch 9 Test Review
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're in the market for Apple's latest smartwatch, there's now a limited sale you should check out. Particularly, the cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 9 (review) in 41 mm silver stainless-steel case has plunged to a new best price of $442 on Amazon. This nets you a huge saving valued at $256 or a 37 percent reduction from the usual price of $699.

At the same time, the price hovers close to the non-cellular model of the Watch Series 9 in aluminum, so it makes sense if you're only picking the beefier and more premium Apple smartwatch.

Why we recommend the Apple Watch Series 9

Despite the US version dropping blood oxygen level monitoring due to a patent dispute, we still like the Apple Watch Series 9 for many good reasons. Primarily, it runs on the new Apple S9 SiP (system-in-package) which enables the Double Tap feature that allows you to tap your index and thumb for certain actions without the need to touch the display.

The new chipset supports offline Siri commands as well, meaning you can use the assistant and perform tasks without connecting to the internet. In addition, this new smartwatch silicon makes Siri's operation more optimized and faster. But with the model coming with cellular connectivity, you can just leave your iPhone at home during outdoor runs or workouts and take your calls and WhatsApp messages on your watch.

Apple Watch 9 from the side
The battery in the Apple Watch 9 lasts a day—but unfortunately no longer. / © nextpit

Overall, the Watch Series 9 remains a reliable wearable device to track your wellness. It boasts extensive monitoring features including heart rate with irregular notifications, on-demand ECG, and skin temperature, among others. Furthermore, the Watch Series 9 has auto start and pause of workout mode so you don't need to manually set up your exercise. Plus, the smartwatch supports presenting your cardio fitness level, which is helpful if you're in training.

Apart from the new suite of features, the Watch Series 9 has a brighter OLED touchscreen. And although a brighter panel should sip out more juice from the smartwatch, Apple is still rating it with the same solid 18-battery life as the predecessor.

Which Apple Watch Series 9 features do you think are the most practical and that you can benefit from? Are you intending to buy the smartwatch as a gear for your exercise? We're interested to hear your plans, share those in the comments.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (1)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
1 Comment
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
  • Yeysy 1
    Yeysy 23 minutes ago Link to comment

    I love it