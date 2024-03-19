Want Some Free iOS And Android Apps? Find Out More Here!

Why pay for something when you can get it for free? Where apps are concerned, there are numerous apps on the iOS and Android platforms. The better ones tend to come with a price tag, but occasionally, developers do become generous and offer their paid apps for free.

Unfortunately, we do not know when these temporarily free apps will end up as paid again. Having said that, if you come across an app that you think you will enjoy, we highly recommend you install it first before it reverts to being paid. This list is published twice-weekly without any repeating apps.

While we do our best to make sure these apps are not privacy traps or scams, some of them might feature more ads than what you would normally experience apart from an unusual amount of in-app purchases. We do not review the apps, but ensure they carry a minimum rating of 3.5 stars. It is different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week article, which is published once each week.

Tip: If you think there is an app you would like to use in the future but do not need it already, you can download and install it first before uninstalling it. Said app will be considered as "purchased" and available in your app library forever.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Datamosh: Datamoshing & Glitch ($1.49): Ever wondered how some of your photos will look like from a more creative aspect? Install this app to find out!

Ever wondered how some of your photos will look like from a more creative aspect? Install this app to find out! Sound Meter: Decibel Meter ($2.99): Want to figure out just how much noise is around you? To use a cliché, 'There's an app for that'.

Want to figure out just how much noise is around you? To use a cliché, 'There's an app for that'. Kamikazee Dice Score Card ($1.99): Do you love playing Kamikazee? Use this app to keep track of the scores.

Do you love playing Kamikazee? Use this app to keep track of the scores. Memorize: Learn Russian Words ($6.99): Russia might play a more prominent role on the world stage now after the recent elections, so why not learn some basic words?

Free Android games

Word Connect Pro 2023 ($2.99): A word connecting game that will keep you occupied for hours on end, without any ads? Sign me up!

A word connecting game that will keep you occupied for hours on end, without any ads? Sign me up! Connect: Colorful Casual Game ($0.99): Match different tiles to clear the entire board as fast as possible.

Match different tiles to clear the entire board as fast as possible. Summoners Era ($0.99): Train your own monsters and grow them into more powerful versions of themselves as you progress.

Train your own monsters and grow them into more powerful versions of themselves as you progress. Chicken Tournament ($2.00): It is a dog-eat-dog world, where you are a chicken hunting down other chickens. It is the survival of the fittest!

It is a dog-eat-dog world, where you are a chicken hunting down other chickens. It is the survival of the fittest! Empire Warrior Tower Defense ($0.99): Hold your lines against wave after wave of enemy attacks. Thankfully, you have a hero to provide you with an edge.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7a

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Time Note ($2.99): Take note of events differently, through the creative use of time. It offers a new visual perspective of things to come.

Take note of events differently, through the creative use of time. It offers a new visual perspective of things to come. Multi Translate Voice ($14.99): Translate conversations and text from one language to another in double quick time.

Translate conversations and text from one language to another in double quick time. Lock Notes Pro ($9.99): A highly secure note-taking app, where your password ensures no prying eyes will be able to take a look at your thoughts.

A highly secure note-taking app, where your password ensures no prying eyes will be able to take a look at your thoughts. Tiny Planner - Daily Organizer ($19.99): A life management app that integrates tasks, to-do lists, reminders, calendars, notes, and shopping lists.

A life management app that integrates tasks, to-do lists, reminders, calendars, notes, and shopping lists. Big Clock Pro Time Widgets ($0.99): Sometimes, we just want to go big or go home when it comes to telling the time. This app makes sure you will never miss what time it is, at a glance, ever again.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Doge Flyer ($2.99): It doesn't get any crazier than this: you are a Shiba Inu in and endless runner game.

It doesn't get any crazier than this: you are a Shiba Inu in and endless runner game. Invading Horde ($0.29): Waves of orcs are pouring in to attack your village. It is up to you to creatively stop them in this tower defense game.

Waves of orcs are pouring in to attack your village. It is up to you to creatively stop them in this tower defense game. BodyNav ($0.99): A body-based extended reality navigation game that really works on getting you immersed.

A body-based extended reality navigation game that really works on getting you immersed. My City: Grandparents Home ($3.99): Spend time with your virtual grandparents, and hopefully, this will help your little ones do the same with their physical grandparents.

Spend time with your virtual grandparents, and hopefully, this will help your little ones do the same with their physical grandparents. Elite Hero ($1.99): A side-scrolling action game that reminds me of Contra, except you get to indulge in cute graphics.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14

Before you download any of the mentioned apps, we recommend you review the app's details on the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own unique features or drawbacks.

In-App purchases and ads: Don't be surprised!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may disguise in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly important when downloading games for children. To prevent any unexpected issues, please consider the following advice:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

Some applications employ a subtle strategy to generate profits by gathering and trading your personal data. To ensure your personal data's safety, it is advisable to grant only the necessary permissions for applications to operate. For instance, an alarm clock application does not require camera functionality or access to your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need access to your location.

Hopefully, these few tips can help you enjoy these Android and iOS free app downloads.

What do you think of this week's free apps? Were there Google Play Store or Apple App Store offerings that excited you? Tell us in the comments.