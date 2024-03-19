Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE Hits a New Best Price with 23% Off

nextpit Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is among those most capable Wear OS-powered smartwatches that you can buy today. And right now, it becomes a more reasonable investment, as the LTE model has fallen to a new low of $269 from $349 over on Amazon.

That price is $20 lower than the previous low we've recorded, saving you 23 percent off from its usual cost. The deal is applicable to the 40 mm version in either gold or graphite colorway. Alternatively, you can get the same model but in larger 44 mm case size for $291 from $379.

What makes the Galaxy Watch 6 as one of the most recommended Android smartwatches

Although the Galaxy Watch 6 (review) is a refinement to the Galaxy Watch 5, there are still many notable upgrades in tow, for good reason. That includes a thinner and lightweight round build, but with a slightly wider screen estate to squeeze in more software elements. Plus, it keeps the military grade rating, sapphire glass protection, and a 50-meter swim proofing.

Inside the watch, there is also a faster dual-core processor, that optimizes the Wear OS experience and performance. Another internal improvement is a larger RAM, meaning the Galaxy Watch 6 should be able to switch and run apps faster than before. There is a newer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic) in white colorway
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic) features a slightly wider OLED screen and new Exynos W930 processor. / © nextpit

The Galaxy Watch 6 boasts the usual rich wellness tracking capabilities of Samsung's Galaxy Watch lineup. This includes continuous heart rate monitoring with irregular notifications, ECG, blood oxygen level tracking, and skin temperature through the thermometer. The smartwatch also enlists a dual frequency GPS and auto workout detection.

Apart from these features, Samsung has planned to activate AI-based tools and a sleep apnea feature that should be all added to the Galaxy Watch 6 through a software update later this year.

What is your current smartwatch? Are you intending to upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 6 now that it has become cheaper? Share with us your plans in the comments.

