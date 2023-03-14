Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

It is the start of a new work week. Do you want to get new apps on your smartphone to kick things off in a fresh way? This is the first of our weekly roundup of free apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Here, you will be able to find exclusive deals for paid apps that are now available for free for a limited time only. Don't miss out on potentially huge savings and download these apps today on your Android or iPhone !

Do bear in mind that these apps are free at the time of publication, but we have no say in how long they will be free so they might end up as paid status by the time you read this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and deals can be removed just as quickly as they were added.

We also want to note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not test them out as we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Also read: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Here's a helpful tip: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps on the Google Play Store available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Contact Widgets [4.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Here is a widget that lets you scroll through your contacts in a jiffy.

Here is a widget that lets you scroll through your contacts in a jiffy. Oscilloscope: Sound Visualizer [4.6-stars / $0.49 ]: Remember those Winamp visualizers? Get one for your smartphone today.

Remember those Winamp visualizers? Get one for your smartphone today. Watermark on Photo [3.7-stars / $1.99 ]: Time to get watermarks on your photos so that others won't simply steal your hard work!

Time to get watermarks on your photos so that others won't simply steal your hard work! Photo Frames [3.5-stars / $1.99 ]: Want to spruce up your photos? Use this app and get zany frames.

Want to spruce up your photos? Use this app and get zany frames. Full Battery Alarm [3.5-stars / $0.99 ]: Here is an app that alerts you whenever your battery is fully charged.

Android games

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra To device database

iOS apps on the Apple App Store available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Habits Checklist [5.0-stars / $1.99 ]: They say that forming a habit takes 21 days, you might want to check out this app and change your life.

They say that forming a habit takes 21 days, you might want to check out this app and change your life. Weather Now [4.7-stars / $24.99 ]: This is one of the best-looking weather forecast apps that I've ever come across.

This is one of the best-looking weather forecast apps that I've ever come across. Snap Markup [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: Annotate photos with this app in a fast and easy manner.

Annotate photos with this app in a fast and easy manner. Safety Note+ Pro [4.8-stars / $3.99 ]: Keep your most private notes safe from the prying eyes of busybodies.

Keep your most private notes safe from the prying eyes of busybodies.

Flex Scanner [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: Transform your smartphone into a modern-day productivity tool wherever you are by scanning documents on the go.

Transform your smartphone into a modern-day productivity tool wherever you are by scanning documents on the go. Leastimator [4.8-stars / $2.99 ]: All cars have odometers to know their mileage, but you can also keep track of your leased car's mileage using this app.

iOS games

Eludo [5.0-stars / $2.99 ]: This game delivers an explosion of color, sound, and touch, where haptic feedback guides your every beat.

This game delivers an explosion of color, sound, and touch, where haptic feedback guides your every beat. Robin Hood: Archer Sniper [4.3-stars / $2.99 ]: Steal from the rich to help the poor...while mastering some badass archery skills.

Steal from the rich to help the poor...while mastering some badass archery skills. Happy Truck [3.4-stars / $1.99 ]: A game where you need to deliver produce to the market and overcome obstacles in your way.

A game where you need to deliver produce to the market and overcome obstacles in your way. Rain Drop Catcher [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: Do you have what it takes not to lose a single drop of rain by catching them all?

Do you have what it takes not to lose a single drop of rain by catching them all? Super Tank Battle R - Type X [5.0-stars / $4.99 ]: A tank game where you need to blast other tanks and survive. Kill or be killed!

A tank game where you need to blast other tanks and survive. Kill or be killed! Hellmet [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: An old-school platforming experience that will require fast reflexes, quick thinking, and a stomach for punishment.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 13 To device database

That's all we have for you this Tuesday! Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selection this week! Have you discovered any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments below and join the conversation!