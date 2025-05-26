Many of Apple's devices are on sale for Memorial Day, but the M4 MacBook Air is one of the most head-turning among the MacBook offers. Currently, Amazon has the sleek 13-inch laptop for $150 off, dropping its price to $849. This is achieved through a $41 coupon and a $109 instant discount.

You'll need to tick the coupon before checkout to maximize your savings. The offer applies to the Silver, Sky Blue, and Midnight Black colorways.

Why the M4 MacBook Air is a Favorite Apple Laptop

Apple's M4 MacBook Air (review) just hit the scene in March of this year, making it a relatively fresh entry. Therefore, this discount makes it a more reasonable purchase, especially for power users who prioritize portability in their work machine.

The latest MacBook Air features notable internal upgrades, especially when compared to earlier MBA models. Particularly, it has a new M4 SoC that is not only faster but also adds two more efficiency CPU cores for a total of 10. This means performance is noticeably faster if you're coming from previous generations.

The MacBook Air M4 features a Liquid Retina display with an upgraded 12 MP FaceTime webcam. / © nextpit

In addition to the processor, it offers a more capable GPU unit, meaning graphics-based tasks should be more optimized and stable. On the other hand, the Neural Engine has higher computing power for faster AI processing. Despite the faster hardware, the M4 MacBook Air retains its solid 18-hour battery life.

It can be charged quickly using the MagSafe port, leaving the two USB-C ports available for other accessories and work. Another notable productivity upgrade is the support to connect up to two external monitors with the MacBook Air without closing the lid. Furthermore, it features louder stereo speakers and clearer microphones.

There's a new and larger 12 MP FaceTime webcam situated above the bright and sharp 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. This new camera module supports Center Stage for automatic framing, similar to the MacBook Pro.

What are your thoughts on the M4 MacBook Air? Are you considering buying one at this price? Tell us in the comments below.