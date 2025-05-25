Apple's iPad Mini 7 is not only a recommended portable or compact tablet , but it's also a great option for those who want to experience Apple Intelligence, the company's suite of AI features. Currently, it's on sale for Memorial Day at Amazon and Best Buy, dropping to $399 from its original price of $499.

This is the all-time low price for the tiny and fast Apple tablet, saving you a whopping $100, or 20%, on the base Wi-Fi model with 128 GB of storage. The deal applies to all color options, with a similar reduction for the 256 GB variant, listing it at $499 from $599.

Why You Need the Apple iPad Mini 7

The iPad Mini 7 (review) arrived in the fall of 2024 and marks a quite notable upgrade from the previous generation for several reasons. First, it features the powerful but efficient A17 Pro chipset, which has a notably faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. The latter enables Apple Intelligence, including AI-powered Writing Tools and an image generator, offering a significant advantage over the standard iPad.

In addition, the current iPad Mini generation has faster connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for improved reliability and range. Plus, the new USB-C port on the iPad Mini 7 is also twice as fast as before, with a 10 Gbps transfer rate.

The Apple iPad Mini 7 has the same overall design as the 6th gen, with the same 8.3-inch display size and dimensions, but it is now compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro as well as the other Apple styluses like the Pencil USB-C. / © nextpit

More importantly, it has an enhanced 8.3-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen, which the Cupertino company optimized to reduce the "jelly effect" when scrolling. The panel is sharp and has accurate colors, plus it is compatible with the latest Apple Pencil Pro stylus. There is also an improvement to the main 12 MP camera, which utilizes Smart HDR 4 for better quality in photos and videos.

Likewise, the iPad Mini 7 remains a lightweight and compact device that can be easily managed with one hand or stowed in large pockets, making it suitable for students or on-the-go users who prioritize portability.

Are you looking to buy or upgrade to a portable Apple tablet? What are your thoughts on the Apple iPad Mini 7 and its features? We want to hear your answers in the comments section.