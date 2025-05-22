Tineco is well known for its premium range of vacuum cleaners. The Floor One S7 Stretch is now a particularly flexible model in the extensive product range. On board is the feature-rich docking station, which services the cordless vacuum cleaner in just five minutes! In this nextpit review, we let you know whether the cleaning performance of the $699 wet/dry vacuum cleaner is worth every penny.

The manufacturer receives special praise for including the cleaning agent. You add this to the freshwater tank before each cleaning experience. The Tineco app functions as a smart connection. However, there are hardly any useful functions in the app and, in my opinion, there is no real reason why users should use the app. Competitors such as Dreame implement their app in a far better manner. In the Dreame Home app, for instance, self-cleaning can be set based on your preference.

The Tineco Floor One S7 Stretch tips the scales at 4.5 kg (9.9 lbs). The weight lies in the lower average range of known wet vacuum cleaners. The freshwater tank is located above the mopping roller, holding up to 1 liter (33.8 oz) of water. The dirty water tank is located at the front of the appliance with a capacity of 720 ml (24.3 oz).

The Tineco is a stylish cordless vacuum cleaner, and I'll say this much. I like the combination of dark blue and black. The vacuum cleaner consists of two parts: the stick for its handle and the main body. The packaging includes the docking station for drying and charging, an additional brush roll, a dry filter, some cleaning solution, and cleaning tools. To get the vacuum cleaner ready for action, insert the stick handle into the main body and connect the docking station to a power outlet.

Tineco Floor One S7 Stretch Cleaning Performance

Design Suction modes 3 Special features 85-degree hot air drying

180-degree inclination

The cleaning performance of the Tineco Floor One S7 Stretch proved to be impressive across the board. In this respect, the wet/dry vacuum cleaner has nothing to fear from the current winner of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. Fresh stains tend to be cleaned in just one session. A second or third pass is necessary for dirt that has caked or dried up. The Tineco vacuum cleaner is also a robust performer when it comes to cleaning edges as it wipes along both edges.

The roller does all the hard work. © nextpit

As described earlier, there is a cleaning solution included. Surprisingly, you can really tell after the apartment has been cleaned. It is a mild, fresh fragrance. However, it empties quite quickly with frequent use of the squeegee. The 1-liter solution is available from Amazon and costs $24.99 a pop based on the recommended retail price.

The Tineco Floor One S7 Stretch offers many advantages. First, the vacuum cleaner can be tilted by up to 180 degrees, making it possible to vacuum those hard-to-reach places, including beneath furniture that has up to 13.5 cm (53 in) of clearance. What does this mean? The Roborock Flexi Pro (read review) has competition for the title of the most flexible mop vacuum cleaner.

It is also nice to know Tineco has included an above-average-sized water tank. It holds 1 liter (33.8 oz) of water, which allows you to clean your home for a longer period of time. Of course, the second point would be useless if the battery life is unable to keep up. Thankfully, it does. You can get up to 50 minutes of runtime out of the appliance on a full charge. Of course, standard disclaimers apply such as just how dirty your home is.

You can even remove it completely. © nextpit

The vacuum cleaner can automatically adjust the suction power and water flow based on how dirty your home is. This is performed by the so-called "iLoop sensor" in the appliance. The LED display on the main body shows you the degree of dirtiness in real time based on color. Blue means clean, while red signifies dirt.

The manufacturer also integrated a 3-chamber dirty water separation system in the appliance. Boy, is that quite the name! In simple terms, this feature prevents dirty water from entering the motor and ensures full suction power when the appliance lays flat.

Once the cleaning process is complete, you return the Tineco vacuum cleaner to the docking station. The docking station will then thoroughly rinse the roller, drying it completely in just five minutes! As impressive as the maintenance is, the truth is, the self-cleaning process is incredibly loud. Well, I guess that means it is time to look at a pair of over-ear headphones (best list), right?