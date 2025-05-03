Hot topics

Score Apple's Mighty M4 MacBook Air for the Lowest Price You'll See

If you're in the market for a new MacBook Air, now might be the best time to buy. The latest M4 MacBook Air is on sale at Amazon, with the 13-inch model dropping to a new record low of $836, a significant 16% off its original price.

This offer applies to the base model with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage in Midnight Black. The other color options are also heavily discounted. For example, the Silver and Sky Blue versions are priced at $849, representing a substantial saving of $150.

Why Buy the Apple M4 MacBook Air?

Apple just launched the MacBook Air series with the new M4 chip in March, making the current discount particularly compelling. As with recent MacBook Air generations, the M4 MacBook Air (review) is designed for light to moderate users who need a powerful laptop with long battery life in a portable form factor.

Internally, the Apple M4 SoC adds two more processor cores, resulting in a 10-core CPU setup. Alongside this processor upgrade, it features an enhanced GPU and Neural Engine. This translates to noticeably faster performance in general tasks and AI-related applications. The chip also offers higher memory bandwidth for improved multitasking and video editing capabilities.

Close-up of a MacBook Air M4 webcam with a blurred screen background.
Apple's M4 MacBook Air features a new 12 MP webcam that supports Center Stage. / © nextpit

Beyond the chip, the M4 MacBook Air now supports up to two external monitors without requiring the lid to be closed, a significant improvement over previous models, thanks to the faster Thunderbolt 4 USB ports. It also features a new 12 MP FaceTime camera with Apple's Center Stage support for more engaging video conferencing.

Elsewhere, the M4 MacBook Air retains the fantastic Liquid Retina display and the excellent keyboard that provides a comfortable typing experience. The large Force Touch trackpad remains top-class among laptops. You can expect a rated battery life of 18 hours, which can be even longer depending on your usage patterns.

Are you looking to upgrade your work or school laptop? What are your thoughts on the M4 MacBook Air at this discounted price? We'd love to hear your answers in the comments below.

