Why Buy the Google Pixel 9?

The Pixel 9 (review) is the smaller and most affordable entry in the Pixel 9 series, but it doesn't mean it's a slouch compared to its siblings. It features a compact form factor and lighter build that is suitable for users who want a camera phone that is manageable with one hand. It also boasts waterproofing similar to the pricier, larger Pixel 9 models.

The front flaunts a 6.3-inch OLED display with a fast 120 Hz refresh rate and thinner bezels. It's slightly wider but notably brighter than the previous model, offering a peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits. It uses tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which provides enhanced crack and scratch resistance. There's also an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that is much faster and more accurate.

The ultra-wide angle camera (left) has been improved while the main camera remained the same! / © nextpit

At the back is a dual-camera setup headlined by a familiar 50 MP wide shooter. While the sensor is unchanged, Google has introduced new optimizations through software and the Image Signal Processor (ISP) with the Tensor G4 chipset. Those who frequently shoot landscapes can take advantage of the larger 48 MP ultrawide sensor, bringing more detail to their shots. The camera still performs outstandingly and is versatile even in low light.

Google has included new Pixel AI features such as Add Me and Pixel Screenshots. It's worth mentioning you're getting up to 7 major Android OS upgrades matched by several years of security patches, which is a great reason for those planning to keep the device for long-term use.

There's a bigger 4,700 mAh battery, which gives the Pixel 9 a few hours of extra screen time. It can be charged wirelessly in addition to fast wired charging and offers reverse wireless charging.

Are you buying the Google Pixel 9 now that it is cheaper than before? We want to hear your plans in the comments.