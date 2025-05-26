120-Hour Battery Life ANC Headphones? Read Our EarFun Tune Pro Review

Did EarFun make a mistake with the technical specifications? The new ANC headphones tout an amazing 120-hour battery life and cost just $69.99. Sounds like a magical number that's plucked out from the sky, but this pair of over-ear headphones has plenty to offer. Hi-Res Audio certification, dual pairing, and a folding mechanism that is currently being hyped by its long-established competitor, Sony. Find out what the EarFun Tune Pro is all about in this nextpit review!

EarFun Tune Pro Good Good sound quality thanks to a very good equalizer

Extremely long battery life of up to 120 hours (without ANC)

High wearing comfort, solid workmanship

Customizable controls and functions Bad No HD codecs supported

Hi-Res sound only when plugged in

Lacks a sound equalizer when plugged in EarFun Tune Pro: All deals

Functional instead of extravagant: The EarFun Tune Pro is beautifully simple Design & build Size 195.3 x 164.9 x 81.4mm Weight 289,5 g Material Plastic, aluminum IP certification None The Tune Pro arrived at my home office as a pair of simple, over-ear headphones in extremely pragmatic packaging. While high-end models come with a carrying case, EarFun places the Tune Pro in a plastic shell and includes at least a USB-C to USB-C cable and an audio cable. It seems EarFun has put a lot of effort into the workmanship of the Tune Pro. It is here where we see metal-reinforced hinges and a fairly wide headband adjustment range. The ear cups also come covered with very soft synthetic leather, which makes them extremely comfortable to wear. The ear cups are slightly larger than those found on the new Sony WH-1000XM6 (read review), which made anyone wearing earrings feel comfortable when placing the Tune Pro over their head. The EarFun Tune Pro can be folded to make it easier to carry around. © nextpit In terms of design, the TunePro isn't exactly stunning – but that's not a big deal when listening to music. © nextpit The TunePro's buttons are nice with good tactile feedback, but don't feel particularly high-quality. © nextpit The ear cups are very clearly labeled, but unfortunately, they cannot be replaced. © nextpit EarFun is now a well-known name in the Chi-Fi product category. © nextpit Minimalistic: This is how the TunePro arrives at your doorstep. © nextpit ANC works well via several microphones placed around the headphones. © nextpit Just like the more expensive Sony models, the Tune Pro can also be folded for easier transportation. This reduces the overall size from approximately 16.5 x 19.5 x 8.1 cm to just slightly under 16.5 x 15.4 x 8.1 cm. Together with a weight of around 290 g, I found the Tune Pro to be perfectly suitable for traveling. After the first few days of the review, I could hardly see any fine scratches or fingerprints on the minimalist headphones. However, I found it annoying that EarFun has fixed the ear cups in place. If these were to wear out over time, we cannot simply replace them, unlike with more expensive models. Last but not least: EarFun does not offer IP certification for the headphones. As EarFun placed the microphone grilles on the top of the headphones, I would be reluctant to wear these over-ear headphones when it rains heavily.

Control and comfort functions Software Software for Android, Apple iOS Comfort functions Dual pairing, cinema mode, equalizer I liked the fact that EarFun dispensed with touch-sensitive surfaces on the Tune Pro and relied on physical buttons instead. There is an ANC switch on the left ear cup that switches between three modes (normal, transparency, Active Noise Cancellation). On the right ear cup lies a power button which controls music playback when pressed briefly, and a volume rocker. There's also a USB-C port on the left and a 3.5 mm jack plug on the right, which we'll return to the latter in a moment. But first, let's dive into the EarFun app and see what it offers. I'm familiar with the app from my other EarFun reviews, and I'm rather positive about it. It offers a good mix of functionality and a simple design that is easy to understand. Unlike the EarFun Air Pro 3 (read review), we don't have to create complicated sound profiles. We can scroll through a variety of presets, define our personal 10-band equalizer, or carry out a listening test in which we create an individual sound profile. The Tune Pro already appears in the EarFun app. © nextpit On the home page, you can control the ANC and other functions. © nextpit The EarFun app’s equalizers are extremely customizable. © nextpit You can adjust the voice output of the headphones. © nextpit Multi-pairing works reliably – and connects equally well with Android and iOS devices! © nextpit Practical: You can customize the controls of the headphones. © nextpit In addition to this very good equalizer feature, the EarFun app also has a cinema mode and a gaming mode. While the latter only reduces the latency, the cinema mode simulates a surround sound environment. Personally, I found the sound to be a wee bit too muffled, which is why I didn't use it for long. Instead, I was pleased with the other three available functions. First, there's multipoint Bluetooth connectivity that we can control via the EarFun app. For instance, I was able to connect to an Android phone and a MacBook to the headphones simultaneously. As a second convenience function, we can adjust the language and volume of the voice announcements. Together with the setting for the automatic turn-off for the headphones, which would be the third point, we found the available setting options here to be welcome since those tend to go missing with many other headphones. What I do miss in the Tune Pro, however, is wear detection that pauses music playback whenever I remove the headphones. More expensive models now also offer other features such as gesture recognition or spatial audio. At this price point, however, we should temper expectations, since the Tune Pro costs less than $70.

Hi-Res confusion with the Tune Pro Performance Driver Dual driver, 40mm & 10mm Frequency response n/a Codecs SBC, AAC Unfortunately, the highly affordable price of the headphones also comes into play in the "Sound & ANC" category. When looking at the technical specifications, it was immediately apparent that the headphones do not support HD Bluetooth codecs despite featuring Hi-Res Audio certification. This means we can only connect the headphones with SBC or AAC, which are often associated with low bit rates. EarFun proposes the following mode of operation for its new over-ear headphones below. We can listen to music wirelessly via the integrated Bluetooth 5.4 chip and have to live without HD codec support. We can then get the most out of the dual drivers via the 3.5 mm audio jack connection. EarFun combines a 40 mm bass driver with a 10 mm tweeter to deliver its audio. This is somewhat reminiscent of the Shokz OpenFit 2 (read review) and is meant to provide better bass performance. I did indeed notice a qualitative difference when switching from a wireless to a wired connection. First of all, it's great that the EarFun Tune Pro can also be used passively. This means that we can achieve a comfortable volume level even when the headphones are switched off. If we were to switch them on while wired, we could take advantage of the ANC. Unfortunately, the equalizers no longer work in wired mode. This means we have to use a headphone amplifier or a corresponding app. Even if the sound quality was definitely superior in wired mode, this shouldn't really be a reason to leave HD codecs out. It seems as though EarFun only wants to print the Hi-Res certification label on the packaging. If the headphones were more expensive, I would find this to be rather misleading. Where EarFun has improved, by the way, is the ANC performance. While the EarFun Wave Pro still had a noticeable hiss, the ANC of the Tune Pro was very pleasant. The reduction of background noise is by no means as efficient as with the AirPods Max (read review) or the WH-1000XM6. However, we were able to dim background noise in the surroundings, which proved to be a rather pleasant surprise. It also scored points for the natural transparency mode. The fact that the ANC level can be controlled in several stages is also a positive point. Of course, it is also possible to make phone calls with the Tune Pro. Call quality was supposed to be improved by AI and was confirmed to be good by the other party when making calls in quiet environments. On the road, however, when it comes to the dual challenges of wind noise and road noise, the quality definitely decreased.

Incredible runtime of up to 120 hours Battery Runtime 120h without ANC, 80h with ANC Charging speed 3h fully charged, quick charging for 15h in 10m Yes, I admit. The 120 hours of battery life refer to operation without ANC enabled. However, if you were to take the ANC route, you can still eke out 80 hours of performance, making the battery life of this pair of headphones to be more than satisfactory. If you were to use the headphones without ANC, you could listen for five full days before needing a charge. This is made possible by a large 1,100 mAh battery that EarFun stowed away somewhere in the chassis of the headphones. If the Tune Pro was to ever run dry, you can quickly recharge the over-ears with a quick-charge function. Ten minutes should be enough to garner enough juice for you to listen to another 15 hours of music. Since we can also use the headphones passively, there are probably no other Bluetooth headphones in the market that are less likely to leave you without music. Well done, EarFun!

Is it worth buying the EarFun Tune Pro? The manufacturer EarFun has repeatedly surprised us in past reviews with its excellent price-to-performance ratio. After a few hours of testing, I can attest the same of the Tune Pro. The over-ear headphones were very comfortable to wear, offered a range of functions that commensurated with the price, and sounded really good. In terms of sound quality, however, there is a "but" that I am not used to from EarFun. We can only enjoy high-quality Hi-Res sound if we were to plug a 3.55 audio cable into the headphones. EarFun may want to leave a little room here for the Wave Pro models, which support the excellent LDAC codec as part of their product differentiation. However, as the manufacturer uses 2-way drivers for the Tune Pro and made their sound image highly customizable via a 10-band equalizer, I personally miss the availability of the HD Bluetooth codec on its cheaper models. Affiliate offer EarFun Tune Pro Select the discount coupon on the Amazon page for a 20% discount! This is particularly annoying as the Tune Pro, with a battery life of 120 hours and the option of passive playback, makes it independent of power sockets in particular. This makes them ideal as a traveling companion on longer trips that do not have access to a nearby power socket. Overall, it is an absolute purchase recommendation, with an unfortunately very clear limitation for HD codec fans.