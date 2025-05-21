Apple has announced more details for the upcoming WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2025, which is taking place from June 9 to 13. A key update in the latest announcement is that the Developers Conference will commence with a keynote on the first day. Apple also provided agenda details for participants and outlined channels for fans to tune in online.

This year's WWDC 2025 will primarily be held online, though the company stated they are inviting select media, developers, and students for the first day of the event.

How to Watch the WWDC 2025 Keynote

In the press release, it is listed that the Apple Keynote will take place at 10 AM PDT (1 PM ET) on June 9th at Apple Park. It is expected to run for over an hour and will be followed by the Platforms' State of the Union at 1 PM PT.

Both the keynote and the State of the Union will be available to stream on Apple's various channels, including apple.com, the Apple TV app, and their YouTube channel. Likewise, on-demand streams for both sessions will be available after their live broadcast.

What to Expect from the WWDC 2025 Keynote

It is expected that the next updates to Apple's software platforms will be announced at the keynote. This includes iOS 19, macOS 16, visionOS 3, tvOS 19, and watchOS 12 updates, as well as the next chapter for Apple Intelligence.

iOS 19 is shaping up to be a major highlight at WWDC 2025. The next significant iPhone update is rumored to bring a massive UI overhaul, adopting rounder, more fluid, and transparent elements, in line with visionOS.

At the same time, we cannot rule out the possibility of Apple inserting product announcements during this time, similar to some past WWDCs, such as in 2023 when the Vision Pro was announced. There are also rumors of a new HomePod speaker, though the latest consensus suggests this could be delayed until later this year.

Apple's Vision Pro and visionOS were announced at WWDC 2023 on June 5. / © nextpit

On the same day, at 1 PM PDT (June 10th at 4:00 AM in the Philippines), the Platforms State of the Union will commence, focusing on new tools developers can leverage, with Apple already hinting at innovations "on the horizon." The highlight here will likely be AI, which is only logical given how major brands have been escalating their focus on artificial intelligence.

However, we expect that Apple should refrain from including products and features slated for a distant future. This expectation is based on a recent Bloomberg report indicating that the company plans to limit announcing new products to within several months of their target launch date. This move was reportedly due to the delay of the revamped Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence.

Beyond the two major presentations at WWDC 2025, Apple plans to make more than a hundred technical and overview videos available on the Apple Developer website.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Are you looking forward to a possible product reveal at WWDC 2025? Tell us what you are most excited to see in the comments below.