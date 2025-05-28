It didn't take long for Samsung to release the One UI 8 Beta update following the public rollout of One UI 7 in April. The next major update, which is based on Android 16 , is now available for the Galaxy S25 (Ultra) through the beta program in select countries. Here's what's new and how you can test the update.

The release of the One UI 8 Beta today was widely anticipated due to hints within the Members app and insider reports, so it comes as little surprise. However, it represents a notable step for Samsung, especially after the delay experienced with One UI 7.

As for the One UI 8 Beta, it is currently available in the USA, South Korea, Germany, and the UK for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra (review) through the Samsung Members app. It is notably available for unlocked models and some variants tied with carriers. The beta program could also be expanded to more countries, possibly including India, in the coming days or weeks.

Depending on the region, the update carries model numbers such as S938NOKR3ZYER, or S938NKSU3BYER, as reported by leaker Tarun Vats. It's a hefty update, with a size of more than 3 GB.

What's New in One UI 8

One UI 8 is expected to be a less dramatic update compared to One UI 7, but it will surely bring some notable changes. This includes a more flexible user experience that will better adapt to different device form factors, a key enhancement highlighted in Android 16.

Particularly, this is geared towards foldable smartphones and tablets, which feature varying aspect ratios. With Android 16, apps and content will more smoothly adapt to changing screen ratios and orientations. Furthermore, a new enhanced split-screen view is introduced, allowing users to minimize or pin one app to the side, giving more emphasis to the active window.

One UI 8 Beta refreshes several Samsung apps including Quick Share and Reminder. / © Samsung

Samsung is also building upon its AI adoption in Galaxy devices with this Android 16-based version. It is highlighted that the first beta will bring upgraded multimodal AI capabilities and enhanced personalization throughout the system and apps. This means AI will be able to seamlessly access content on the screen more freely for better suggestions.

Samsung also says that new features like "Now Brief" and "Now Bar" will provide better insights and more personalized suggestions compared to their versions in One UI 7.

The update will also adopt extensive privacy controls, particularly giving users options on how Galaxy AI features will be processed—whether on-device, through the cloud, or a combination of both.

More Intuitive App UI

There are also app-level iterations in the One UI 8 Beta. For instance, Quick Share now has a new, simpler UI, making sharing and receiving files between devices more convenient with fewer taps than before. Samsung's Reminder app will also feature an updated interface to better manage to-dos and lists.

The update will also include the new Samsung DeX, which will give users more options when they connect their Galaxy phone or tablet to an external display or monitor.

This is the first One UI 8 Beta release, so we can expect more installments to arrive, which should bring new changes and bug fixes.

Beyond the Galaxy S25 series, it's currently unclear which other Galaxy models will be given access to the beta program. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to debut with One UI 8 pre-installed.

Are you planning to test the One UI 8 Beta on your Galaxy S25? Share your plans with us in the comments.