Somewhat surprisingly, there is a new addition to the Dreame robot vacuum product portfolio. On paper, the L40 Ultra AE impresses with many technical features. It includes a hair shredder in the main brush and a retractable mop. The price? Less than $800. Read this article to find out why this robot vacuum and mop will be the next flagship killer and why I think this robot vacuum could rightly cost twice as much.

Dreame L40 Ultra AE: Is this the new flagship killer?

The Dreame L40 Ultra AE is another excellent example that it doesn't have to be a $1500 robovac. On paper, the L40 Ultra AE resembles a top model, but it costs just 699 euros ($791 in a straight conversion)! But first things first: the robot vacuum has a suction power of 19,000 Pa. To put this in perspective: The current test winner, the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete, has only slightly more power at 20,000 Pa.

The manufacturer has integrated the well-known "TriCut brush" for vacuuming. This already impressed with the Dreame L40 Ultra review unit with a more efficient suction result on carpets. Much more important is the fact that no hair gets tangled up in the brush. To be precise, they are shredded in the brush.

Dreame L40 Ultra AE robotic vacuum cleaner with a sleek white design and base station.
This is what the Dreame L40 Ultra AE looks like. / © Dreame

The mopping performance is no less impressive. This is thanks to the right-hand mop, which extends intuitively into corners and hard-to-reach areas. It is truly amazing how much the prices for robot hoovers with an extendable mop have fallen. A few months ago, customers still had to fork out $1000 for such a device. I am reminded here of the Ecovacs T30 Pro Omni or Roborock Qrevo MaxV (read review), both of which cost around a thousand bucks at launch.

A Dreame L40 Ultra AE robotic vacuum cleaner mopping a floor under a table.
The right-hand mop extends outwards. / © Dreame

The base station takes care of the maintenance of the robot hoover. It measures 45.7 x 34 x 59 cm and contains the following functions:

  • Suction function
  • Hot water mop washing
  • Hot air mop drying
  • Automated detergent supply

First impressions: The price is astonishing

It is truly amazing how Dreame can sell this robot vacuum for less than $800. The suction power is top-notch, the station is feature-rich and the robot also has a swivel mop. Of course, we won't give you a purchase recommendation until we have tested the robot vacuum. But to be honest, the Dreame L40 Ultra AE looks too good on paper to be true for the suggested retail price. It is already available on Amazon.

Thomas ist seit 2023 im Team und begeistert sich für Smart-Home-Geräte und Haushaltsrobotik. Besonders haben es ihm Saugroboter und Smart Locks angetan, die er in Tests genauer unter die Lupe nimmt.

