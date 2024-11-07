The 4 Best Fitness Trackers to Buy in 2024

In this guide, we’ve focused on compact fitness devices, with and without displays, that deliver a range of health and fitness features designed to match their streamlined form factors.

You won’t find smartwatches here; for those, take a look at our comprehensive best smartwatches list—especially if you're an iPhone owner. While we did include a smart ring in this lineup, we also have an in-depth guide specifically for smart rings if you're looking for a deeper dive into that category.

As of November 2024, our top picks for fitness trackers are the Whoop 4.0, Garmin Vivosmart 5, Fitbit Charge 6, and RingConn Smart Ring. The U.S. fitness tracker market is highly competitive, with each of these brands catering to specific user needs. Fitbit stands out with its mass-market appeal, offering accessible health tracking. Garmin shines among outdoor and fitness-focused users, thanks to its durable build and advanced workout capabilities.

The Whoop has carved out a niche with its subscription-based model, delivering data-driven performance insights tailored for athletes. Meanwhile, RingConn is making strides in the smart ring segment, appealing to users seeking a discreet approach to health tracking.

With an expected annual growth rate of 18.9%, the fitness tracker market shows no signs of slowing down. Let’s dive into what each device brings to the table and why they’ve earned a place on our list.

1. Editor's Choice: Whoop 4.0

The Whoop 4.0 redefines the concept of a “fitness tracker.” It skips smartwatch features entirely—no display, no clock, and no frills. The only feedback you get is from a vibrating alarm and an LED battery indicator. Whoop isn’t trying to be a smartwatch; it’s laser-focused on tracking.

Lightweight, compact, and incredibly durable, the Whoop 4.0 is built to be worn anywhere, anytime. Its electronics are safely housed in a comfortable band for your wrist or upper arm, with alternative mounts available, including boxer shorts and sports bras, if you want completely free arms.

The Whoop 4.0 wristband doesn't stay that pristine white for long. © nextpit The Whoop 4.0 is a fitness tracker that really does just that: track your fitness. © nextpit On the back of the Whoop Fitness Tracker, there is a PPG sensor. © nextpit On the wrist, the Whoop 4.0 is completely wrapped in a strap and buckle and is therefore well protected. © nextpit The battery pack holds well on the Whoop 4.0 and does not interfere with everyday use. © nextpit

Designed for 24/7 tracking, the Whoop 4.0 has a unique charging system: no need to remove it to charge. Just slide on a compatible power bank while wearing it, and it recharges seamlessly.

The real highlight, though, is Whoop’s in-depth analytics. It continuously tracks vital data, from pulse and sleep to heart rate variability, and syncs with the app where you can log lifestyle habits. From here, the Whoop 4.0 correlates this data to deliver deep insights—and it even includes an AI coach you can consult on your health.

One catch: you can’t just buy the Whoop 4.0. It’s available only through subscription, costing $17–$30 per month, which adds up over time. However, with a subscription lasting at least six months, you’ll receive new models as they’re released at no extra cost.

Summary Buy Whoop 4.0 Good It can be worn in various ways

Comprehensive analysis functions

ChatGPT's integration is more than just a toy

Accurate stress analysis

No display Bad Does not support chest straps

Long-term expensive subscription model

No display Go to review Whoop 4.0

2. Best Fitness Option: Garmin vivosmart 5

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 is a solid upgrade in the fitness tracker space, balancing simplicity with powerful features. With a 66% larger display than the Vivosmart 4, it’s easier to read and operate, combining a responsive touchscreen with a physical button for seamless control. Lightweight and customizable, it’s available in three colors (black, white, cool mint) and two sizes with a replaceable band.

The Vivosmart 5 includes the best workout features Garmin has to offer. © nextpit Lightweight and comfortable design of the Garmin Vivosmart 5 Fitness Tracker © nextpit The charging port is the same as on the predecessor. © nextpit The display has been enlarged by 66 percent. © nextpit Close-up view of the Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness bracelet. © nextpit

Packed with health metrics, the Vivosmart 5 monitors 24/7 heart rate, sleep (with a new sleep score), respiration, stress, and Body Battery energy levels. There’s also women’s health tracking, hydration reminders, and weather updates, plus music control and text reply (Android only). The battery lasts up to 7 days, or 5 with sleep oxygen tracking enabled and recharges with Garmin’s standard cable.

Safety features stand out, with water resistance, emergency contact alerts, incident detection, and Live Track location sharing. Fitness buffs will appreciate added activity profiles like HIIT, Pilates, and breath work, plus connected GPS via smartphone. With updated heart rate sensors for better accuracy, it handles everything from strength training to cycling with ease.

The best part? The Vivosmart 5 doesn’t require a subscription for full access, making it a compelling, tech-forward choice for serious tracking without the hassle.

Summary Buy Garmin Vivosmart 5 Good Great app with diverse information

Reliable pulse and SpO2 tracking

High quality processing

No subscription necessary Bad No integrated GPS

Monochrome OLED display

Battery life with 24h SpO2 tracking is quite short

Not compatible with Garmin accessories Go to review Garmin Vivosmart 5

3. Best Battery Life: Fitbit Charge 6

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a powerful upgrade, packed with Google integrations and a refined feature set at an attractive $159 price. With a reintroduced physical button and a new AI-enhanced heart rate sensor (drawing from Google Pixel Watch tech), it’s more accurate and easier to use. It even supports heart rate broadcasting for third-party apps, though encryption limits some compatibility.

Activity tracking is extensive, with 40 sport modes and no need to preselect—just pick from the band on the go. The Charge 6 syncs with Google services for a seamless experience, offering YouTube Music controls, Google Maps directions right on your wrist, and contactless payments with Google Wallet.

The 1-inch OLED display of the Fitbit Charge 6 is one of the strong points of the tracker. © nextpit Sensors on the sides make it possible to measure the stress level and create an ECG. © nextpit The button on the side is not a "real" button, but it works with gloves! © nextpit The heart rate sensor is said to have been improved, albeit with AI features. When is the update coming to the Charge 5, Google? © nextpit The charger is still simple, but proprietary. © nextpit

Fitbit's UI is polished, with customizable watch faces and intuitive swipe controls. Accessibility features include a zoom magnifier, and the battery lasts up to 7 days. However, be aware of minor GPS inconsistencies and the need to convert to a Google account for full functionality.

Overall, the Charge 6 is ideal for users who want Google integrations and reliable health tracking in a sleek, everyday band. At this price, it's a smart pick for both new and upgrading users, though not a dedicated sports watch.

Summary Buy Fitbit Charge 6 Good Nice design with a very good display

Easy to wear and is comfortable

Contains many fitness functions

Finally able to pass vital data to third-party manufacturers Bad Battery life disappointed in the review

Inaccurate GPS module with a 10% deviation

Still too expensive and with a premium subscription

Leaves "bite marks" on the wrist Go to review Fitbit Charge 6

4. Best for Sleep: RingConn Gen 1

The RingConn Smart Ring is a sleek, health-focused wearable designed for comprehensive biometric tracking without the extras of a smartwatch. At $199, it offers in-depth health insights through a user-friendly app, with no subscription required, making it a competitive choice for dedicated health monitoring.

Crafted from lightweight titanium with a matte Midnight Black finish, the RingConn ring is available in nine sizes, with a sizing kit included for the perfect fit. Its flat-edged, circular design keeps it comfortable and discreet, though the surface can be prone to scratching. It’s built primarily for health tracking, not fitness or phone connectivity, so there's no NFC or GPS, and the workout modes are in beta and require a connected phone.

The RingConn Smart Ring provides advanced health tracking in a sleek, discreet design. © nextpit RingConn Gen 1 is built on titanium and it's one of the lightest smart rings. © nextpit The RingConn Smart Ring charging case is compact and can hold a charge for up to 150 days. © nextpit The charging connectors are located at the bottom of the ring. © nextpit The RingConn Smart Ring companion app provides insightful information about our health metrics, and for more details, it allows you to dive deep into each metric. © nextpit

Yet, the RingConn excels in wellness tracking, with advanced sleep analysis, heart rate variability (HRV), SpO2, and skin temperature monitoring. Its app integrates smoothly with Apple Health and Google Fit, providing users with wellness scores and detailed insights into their daily activity, stress levels, and overall balance. However, the device lacks an open API and browser-based data exports, with data securely stored on UK servers for GDPR compliance.

With a 7-day battery life and an ingenious travel charging case capable of 150 days of charges, RingConn is perfect for on-the-go health tracking. Overall, it’s an impressive tool for wellness monitoring, but if you’re seeking a true fitness tracker or smartwatch capabilities, this ring might not fully meet those needs just yet.

Summary Buy RingConn Smart Ring Good Comfortable and lightweight

Comprehensive and user-friendly app interface

Impressive 7-day battery life

Ingenious travel charging case

No subscription fee Bad Fitness tracking features are still under development Go to review RingConn Smart Ring

What to Consider When Choosing a Fitness Tracker

From step tracking to heart-rate monitoring, fitness trackers provide valuable insights that motivate and support healthier habits. With so many options out there, though, finding the right fit for your needs can be a challenge. To help guide your decision, here are some key factors to consider when choosing a fitness tracker:

GPS: Do You Need It, or Is Your Smartphone Enough?

If you keep your smartphone with you during workouts—perhaps for safety or to stream music—you can skip GPS on your fitness tracker. Most trackers can sync with your phone to log distance and route data accurately, relying on the phone’s typically more precise GPS. But if you prefer leaving your phone behind while running or cycling, then a tracker with built-in GPS is worth considering. When a device includes this feature, we’ll highlight it for you.

Music Control vs. Music Player

It’s easy to confuse music control with music player features in fitness trackers. A built-in music player lets you download songs directly to the device, allowing you to listen without needing your smartphone. Connect Bluetooth or wireless earbuds, and you’re good to go. Meanwhile, a tracker with music control simply lets you manage music already playing on your smartphone, keeping your hands free.

Is the SpO2 Sensor Necessary?

Tracking blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) seems appealing, but unless you’re training at high altitudes or engaging in intense endurance sports, it might not be essential. Healthy individuals usually have stable blood oxygen levels, so this feature can be more relevant for specialized activities. Not all trackers offer SpO2 sensors, so think about your needs before prioritizing this feature.

The Fitbit app displays your data nicely. / © nextpit

Sleep Tracking and Mindfulness Tools

Fitness isn’t just about the activity—it’s also about recovery. Sleep tracking is one of the most practical features in fitness trackers, measuring sleep quality and duration across light, deep, and REM phases. Many trackers also provide mindfulness tools, like guided breathing or meditation exercises, using heart rate data to encourage relaxation and better recovery.

Hardware Compatibility

For users who want deeper monitoring during activities like martial arts or gymnastics, compatibility with additional hardware, such as heart-rate chest straps, can be a valuable feature. Garmin and Huawei, for instance, offer options to pair with external sensors for more precise metrics. Garmin’s HRM-Run models, for example, can capture specific movement data like ground contact time.

Additional Features: Notifications, Payments, Calls

As fitness trackers blend with smartwatch capabilities, newer models offer advanced features like contactless payments, call capabilities, and notification responses. Although less common, these extras are increasingly available, so if you’re looking for more smartwatch-like functionality, consider a model that supports these additions.

Materials, Case, and Weight

Your fitness tracker’s design isn’t just about aesthetics—materials and weight affect comfort and durability. Plastic, fabric, or leather straps each come with pros and cons depending on the activity. Fabric bands, for example, may feel uncomfortable when wet, while plastic bands can be more water-resistant. If possible, try on a model in-store to check for comfort. Most trackers offer replaceable bands, but weight and dimensions are set.

We hope this guide has helped you narrow down the best fitness tracker for your needs—or at least pointed you in the right direction. What features are must-haves for you in a fitness tracker, and what insider tips would you like to see added in our next update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!