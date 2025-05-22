Microsoft has just expanded its "Stream your own game" catalog. This feature lets you play your own games in the cloud from an Xbox console, PC or smartphone/tablet. From now on, you can stream over a hundred games, as long as you own a copy somewhere.

In a press release dated May 21, Microsoft announced some twenty new games that you can buy and stream via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Here are the new games already available:

Arma Reforger

Deliver At All Cost

Monster Energy Supercross

Project Wingman

RIDE 5

Roadcraft

Microsoft's soon-to-be-released games include the excellent management game Anno 1800 and lesser-known Ubisoft titles such as Watch Dogs Legion and Skull and Bones.

Is it worth it to stream your own Xbox games?

The "Stream your own game" offer has been available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers since the end of April 2025. And with each update, Microsoft adds new games. As a reminder, Game Pass is the catalog of games you can install and/or stream for a monthly subscription fee. Game Pass Ultimate is the most expensive version of this subscription, costing $19.99 per month.

But the problem with Game Pass is that not all the games released are immediately available. You may have to wait several months or even a year. Some games also disappear from Game Pass after a while. With "Stream your own games", the idea is to enable players to stream games outside the Game Pass catalog.

There are limits, however. You have to own a copy of the game. And it must be eligible for the Stream your own game program. To check this out, simply go to your library on your Xbox and go to Owned Games. You'll be able to see playable games directly from the cloud, without having to download them. You can also view the full list of all games supported by Stream your own game.

The relevance of this offer may therefore sometimes seem rather relative. Especially as many games are already included in Game Pass and can already be played in the cloud without the need to own them.

What do you think of Microsoft's offer? Are there any games in the "Stream your own game" catalog that you'd like to be able to stream because they're not in Game Pass?