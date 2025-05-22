Hot topics

Cloud Streaming Your Own Xbox games: What's The Point?

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Xbox
© Mika Baumeister / Unsplash.com
Antoine Engels
Antoine Engels

Read in other languages:

Français

Microsoft has just expanded its "Stream your own game" catalog. This feature lets you play your own games in the cloud from an Xbox console, PC or smartphone/tablet. From now on, you can stream over a hundred games, as long as you own a copy somewhere.

In a press release dated May 21, Microsoft announced some twenty new games that you can buy and stream via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Here are the new games already available:

  • Arma Reforger
  • Deliver At All Cost
  • Monster Energy Supercross
  • Project Wingman
  • RIDE 5
  • Roadcraft

Microsoft's soon-to-be-released games include the excellent management game Anno 1800 and lesser-known Ubisoft titles such as Watch Dogs Legion and Skull and Bones.

Is it worth it to stream your own Xbox games?

The "Stream your own game" offer has been available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers since the end of April 2025. And with each update, Microsoft adds new games. As a reminder, Game Pass is the catalog of games you can install and/or stream for a monthly subscription fee. Game Pass Ultimate is the most expensive version of this subscription, costing $19.99 per month.

But the problem with Game Pass is that not all the games released are immediately available. You may have to wait several months or even a year. Some games also disappear from Game Pass after a while. With "Stream your own games", the idea is to enable players to stream games outside the Game Pass catalog.

There are limits, however. You have to own a copy of the game. And it must be eligible for the Stream your own game program. To check this out, simply go to your library on your Xbox and go to Owned Games. You'll be able to see playable games directly from the cloud, without having to download them. You can also view the full list of all games supported by Stream your own game.

The relevance of this offer may therefore sometimes seem rather relative. Especially as many games are already included in Game Pass and can already be played in the cloud without the need to own them.

What do you think of Microsoft's offer? Are there any games in the "Stream your own game" catalog that you'd like to be able to stream because they're not in Game Pass?

Source: Microsoft

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
Go to comment (0)
Antoine Engels

Antoine Engels
Senior Editor

Black belt in specs sheet analysis. OnePlus fanboy in (slow) remission. Average estimated reading time of my articles: 48 minutes. Tech deals fact-checker in my spare time. Hates talking about himself in the 3rd person. Dreams he was a gaming journalist in another life. Doesn't get the concept of irony. Head of editorial for NextPit France.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing