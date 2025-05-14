Google is already generating excitement ahead of I/O 2025 next week by previewing what we can expect from the upcoming major conference. This includes updates to Gemini 's expansion, which is now slated to reach more platforms, including the Pixel Watch and Galaxy smartwatches via the Wear OS 6 update, as well as third-party earbuds.

Google's plan to bring the AI chatbot to more devices, eventually replacing the classic Assistant, was confirmed earlier this year. Now, the details are becoming clearer as Google announced in a blog post, and Samsung itself confirmed, that Gemini is arriving on Wear OS smartwatches in the "coming months," with Google's Pixel Watches and select Galaxy Watches included in the initial rollout.

How Gemini Will Work on Smartwatches

With Gemini on their wrists, users will be able to perform more than basic commands and queries using natural language. For instance, you can set reminders about which locker or parking spot you used, and Gemini will be able to retrieve those details when needed later. Users will also be able to summarize messages and other notifications using the chatbot.

Simultaneously, there will be integration with apps, allowing users to ask Gemini to check emails in Gmail or select a genre of music or a specific podcast to play with YouTube Music. Beyond Google's first-party apps, Gemini on Wear OS might also support third-party apps, such as Samsung's services, although the initial compatibility remains unclear.

Gemini on Wear OS will support natural language conversation and app integration. / © Google

Gemini on smartwatches will require an internet connection, either directly on the device or via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi through a connected smartphone. However, it has been hinted that offline capabilities will be added in the future.

Google has stated that Gemini isn't strictly tied to Wear OS 6, but certain functions will only work with the latest Android-based smartwatch operating system. Wear OS 6 will also adopt the Material 3 Expressive design language and system optimizations for improved battery life.

Apart from Google and Samsung's smartwatches, it is currently unknown which other Wear OS smartwatches will gain Gemini integration. The few other Wear OS watch manufacturers include OnePlus, Mobvoi, and Fossil.

Gemini to Headphones, Road, and Living Room

Gemini is also expanding to third-party wireless earbuds, with Samsung confirming that Galaxy Buds will receive integration, subsequently allowing users to launch Gemini using gestures on the earbuds. Sony's earbuds are also among the listed devices, although the specific models that will gain Gemini are not yet clear. Google's Pixel Buds will be among the first to feature Gemini on headphones.

Beyond wearables, Gemini is set to replace Google Assistant on large-screen devices such as smart TVs running Google TV and on car consoles with Android Auto and Google built-in.

We are likely to hear more details, including the availability of Gemini on these devices, leading up to and during I/O 2025. On which other devices do you think Gemini would be a helpful addition? Share your suggestions in the comments below.