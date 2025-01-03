If you’ve been on the fence about getting a casual Android tablet , now might be the perfect time to act. Google’s Pixel Tablet is currently on sale at major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. The 128 GB version is priced at $299, down from its original $399, saving you $100 or 25%. This marks the second-best price for the tablet-only option, just $20 shy of its record low.

For those needing more storage, the 256 GB tablet and charging dock bundle is also discounted. It’s now available for $479, a $120 markdown from its usual $599 price. Both configurations come in two elegant colors: Hazel and Porcelain.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Tablet Save up to $120 on the Google Pixel Tablet from Amazon or Best Buy.

Why the Google Pixel Tablet is still popular

Launched in 2023, the Google Pixel Tablet (review) has yet to receive a hardware refresh. However, it remains a solid choice due to its premium build, high-end specifications, and robust software support.

The tablet features a 10.9-inch IPS LCD with a sharp resolution of 1,600 x 2,560 pixels. While the 60 Hz refresh rate might feel basic compared to higher-end devices, the display is bright and supports active styluses (sold separately). For video calls and quick snaps, the front-facing 8 MP camera offers decent image quality, while the rear 8 MP camera is reliable for capturing pets, documents, or everyday moments.

Google's Pixel Tablet transforms into a smart display when docked on the charging speaker station / © nextpit

Weighing just 1.08 pounds, the Pixel Tablet is lightweight and features rounded corners and curved sides for easy handling, whether in one hand or two. If you’re mostly using it at home, the charging speaker dock adds extra value by transforming the tablet into a smart display.

Under the hood, the Tensor G2 processor ensures snappy and efficient performance. The device also boasts a 7,020 mAh battery, offering a couple of days of battery life depending on your usage. Additionally, it includes Pixel-exclusive AI features, such as voice typing and advanced editing tools in the Photos app.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel Tablet at this reduced price? Do you think it’s worth the investment? Let us know in the comments below!