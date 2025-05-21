Hot topics

Samsung's Fantastic Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Plunge to All-Time Low for $189

If you're in the market for some of the best wireless ANC earbuds, now might be the best time to finally buy. Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are among the most recommended for Android users, and these earbuds are back at their best price on Amazon, with a 24% discount.

This means you can get them for $189, which is $60 off the original $249 price. Both Graphite and White colorways of the wireless earbuds are part of the sale.

Why We Were Impressed with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's (review) arrival marked a big shift in Samsung's earbud range, with the new Galaxy Buds adopting a stem-based design. Samsung further made them edgy and distinctive by incorporating a triangular-shaped stem and LED lighting. The new design kept the buds lightweight, with each bud weighing 5.4 grams, and added a secure fit in the ears, which is also aided by their intra-ear form.

These new high-end buds are IP57 dust and water-resistant, capable of withstanding dust particles and water splashes such as rain. The waterproofing also extends to the semi-transparent charging case. You get useful touch-sensitive controls and wear detection in the earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a new SSC UHQ codec, but it is available on select Galaxy smartphones and tablets such as the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. / © nextpit

Samsung has given the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro improved audio. They output higher clarity and less distorted sound with a more accurate and balanced profile. There are exclusive high-resolution codecs that can be leveraged when paired with Galaxy smartphones.

Additionally, the noise-canceling performance is notably enhanced, blocking a wider range of ambient sounds through adaptive ANC. We also appreciate that the ANC can be adjusted, and the transparency mode works very naturally. The equalizer offers precise and intuitive controls and adjustments. There are also AI-powered tools integrated, including live translation and interpretation.

You can expect a slightly improved battery life in the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro compared to their predecessor, with 7 hours on the earbuds with ANC disabled and up to 30 hours total when combined with the charging case.

Are you considering your first pair of wireless earbuds? What do you think of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? We want to hear your answers.

