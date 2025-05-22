Hot topics

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Google Pixel Watch 3 unlock feature UWB chip
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

While Google introduced the Pixel Watch 3 last year, it comes with a considerable price tag. If you want to save, you can opt for the Pixel Watch 2, which is still a fantastic smartwatch. It's even cheaper today on Amazon, dropping to $149 from $249, saving you $100 or 40%.

The Pixel Watch 2 deal applies to the 40 mm Wi-Fi model in Gold with Hazel band, Silver with Blue band, and Silver with Porcelain band colorways. The cellular model with 4G LTE is similarly discounted by $100, bringing it down to $199 from $299.

Why Buy the Google Pixel Watch 2 Over the Pixel Watch 3?

The Pixel Watch 2 (review) was launched over a year ago, but it still sports the same sleek and modern style and shares most features with the newer Pixel Watch 3. It's a recommended upgrade if you're coming from an older smartwatch, saving you a good amount of money in the process.

The Pixel Watch 2 is available in just one size with a 41 mm case and offers a round, pebble-like form. It's lightweight and thin, making it comfortable to wear for extended usage or during sleep. The 1.2-inch AMOLED display is bright and has crisp colors. Plus, it is protected by a reinforced glass that better withstands cracks from accidental bumps and is certified with 5 ATM waterproofing.

You can forget about Quick Charging the Pixel Watch 2.
Google has improved the charging puck in the Pixel Watch 3, but quick charging is still missing in the smartwatch. / © nextpit

The internals are headlined by a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon W5100 chipset, which can also be found in the current Pixel Watch generation. There's a generous 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Navigation and app launching on the smartwatch are fluid and fast. Google's upcoming Wear OS 6 update will further improve its performance while offering the redesigned Material 3 Expressive system UI.

In terms of tracking, the Pixel Watch 2 features ECG and Fitbit's stress tracking and Readiness Score, in addition to the usual continuous heart rate, SpO2, and temperature sensing. There is also an AI-powered automatic workout detection and sleep insights.

The Pixel Watch 2 is rated for 24 hours of battery life in smartwatch mode, but you can extend this with the battery saver mode.

Are you looking to buy the Pixel Watch 2 at this price? We want to hear your plans in the comments.

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
