While Google introduced the Pixel Watch 3 last year, it comes with a considerable price tag. If you want to save, you can opt for the Pixel Watch 2, which is still a fantastic smartwatch . It's even cheaper today on Amazon, dropping to $149 from $249, saving you $100 or 40%.

The Pixel Watch 2 deal applies to the 40 mm Wi-Fi model in Gold with Hazel band, Silver with Blue band, and Silver with Porcelain band colorways. The cellular model with 4G LTE is similarly discounted by $100, bringing it down to $199 from $299.

Why Buy the Google Pixel Watch 2 Over the Pixel Watch 3?

The Pixel Watch 2 (review) was launched over a year ago, but it still sports the same sleek and modern style and shares most features with the newer Pixel Watch 3. It's a recommended upgrade if you're coming from an older smartwatch, saving you a good amount of money in the process.

The Pixel Watch 2 is available in just one size with a 41 mm case and offers a round, pebble-like form. It's lightweight and thin, making it comfortable to wear for extended usage or during sleep. The 1.2-inch AMOLED display is bright and has crisp colors. Plus, it is protected by a reinforced glass that better withstands cracks from accidental bumps and is certified with 5 ATM waterproofing.

Google has improved the charging puck in the Pixel Watch 3, but quick charging is still missing in the smartwatch. / © nextpit

The internals are headlined by a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon W5100 chipset, which can also be found in the current Pixel Watch generation. There's a generous 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Navigation and app launching on the smartwatch are fluid and fast. Google's upcoming Wear OS 6 update will further improve its performance while offering the redesigned Material 3 Expressive system UI.

In terms of tracking, the Pixel Watch 2 features ECG and Fitbit's stress tracking and Readiness Score, in addition to the usual continuous heart rate, SpO2, and temperature sensing. There is also an AI-powered automatic workout detection and sleep insights.

The Pixel Watch 2 is rated for 24 hours of battery life in smartwatch mode, but you can extend this with the battery saver mode.

