Save $50 on one of the Best Shooters of All Time this Week

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Hell Let Loose.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Game

Hell let Loose

This week, you can download Hell Let Loose for free from the Epic Games Store. This incredible game usually costs around $50, and it's worth every penny. The game portrays the real horrors of the Second World War and immerses you in high-risk battles. These battles are by no means random and recreate some of the most iconic battles of the Eastern and Western Fronts.

You take to the battlefield alongside 49 other players and face off against an opposing team of 50. Choose between 14 available roles and make sure you work as a team to secure victory. Your team can only survive through tactical planning and good communication. Hell Let Loose is a much more realistic shooter than Call of Duty and Battlefield. This realism appeals to gamers and has resulted in the game becoming one of the highest-rated shooters of all time.

Download Hell Let Loose from the Epic Games Store.

Hell Let Loose is a brutal, realistic shooter. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Turmoil

Next week, you can download a fun, tongue-in-cheek simulation called Turmoil for free. In this game, you are teleported back to a time when finding oil on your property meant instant wealth. Start a small oil-drilling operation and expand to build your empire. As you make more and more money digging for oil, the town will grow along with you.

The game offers a campaign in which you beat your rivals and tons of upgrades to your tools and machinery. This makes it a perfect pastime and guarantees hours of fun and engaging gameplay. Whether you have to suffer through never-ending online lectures or attend the fifth meeting that could have been an e-mail, this game will keep you from falling asleep.

Download Turmoil from the Epic Games Store.

Turmoil is a fun game that will keep you entertained for hours. / © Steam

Did you enjoy the sales on the Epic Store, Valve, GOG, and other storefronts? Share in the comments the best deals you found.