If you're looking to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and also try the Galaxy SmartTag 2, you're in luck. Amazon has a bundle featuring the latest Galaxy smartwatch with the new Bluetooth tracker for $107 off (33%) the usual combined price of $329.

While the 40 mm Galaxy Watch 7 is already discounted separately, you're effectively getting the Galaxy SmartTag 2 (review) for just $12 when purchased as part of this bundle. Hence, this makes it an even more compelling purchase for those who originally only intended to acquire the smartwatch.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and SmartTag 2?

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 (review) offers modest improvements over its predecessor but includes a few vital new features. It retains the same circular yet rugged form factor as previous Galaxy Watch models. While the design is familiar, it now features a more ruggedized reinforced aluminum chassis and maintains its waterproofing and military-grade ratings. The AMOLED display is also brighter, enhancing legibility in outdoor settings.

The major upgrades lie in the internals, featuring a more powerful Exynos W1000 chipset. This new silicon adds three more CPU cores, resulting in a penta-core setup. It's also more power-efficient due to its 3 nm manufacturing process, allowing it to retain the solid battery life of the smartwatch despite the faster processor.

The Galaxy SmartTag 2's full feature set can only be unlocked with an UWB-powered phone, such as the S23 Ultra. / © nextpit

More importantly, it boasts a new BioActive sensor for more accurate and improved heart rate and blood oxygen saturation level monitoring. The usual ECG and blood pressure level tracking are present, but Samsung has also introduced new vital tools like sleep apnea detection and energy score, in addition to other Galaxy AI functions.

As for the Galaxy SmartTag 2, it features a new design with a larger built-in keyring hole for easy attachment to accessories and bags, and it's sturdier than before with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It also offers a longer battery life, now lasting more than a year with battery saver mode, or 50% longer than the original Galaxy SmartTag.

It's worth mentioning that it supports UWB (ultra-wideband) for more precise finding with compatible smartphones. Nonetheless, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is a great tracker if you're heavily invested in the Samsung ecosystem.

Are you considering getting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and SmartTag 2 at this bundle price? Let us know your plans in the comments below.