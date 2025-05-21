Android XR, Google's Gemini-powered platform designed to fuel next-generation smart glasses and headsets, debuted last year. Since then, developments surrounding it have progressed at a measured pace. At I/O 2025, Google shared new details about Android XR, announcing additional partner brands beyond Samsung.

Samsung's Project Moohan, a set of mixed-reality headsets currently scheduled to launch towards the end of 2025, and Google's own upcoming smart glasses are among the confirmed wearables set to run on Android XR. This initial list of devices is still relatively small, considering Google's significant ambition to make an impact in the rapidly growing VR/AR field, where Meta currently holds a dominant position with its Quest devices and Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Announced at I/O 2025, Samsung is now joined by three more brands, which are expected to expand the Android XR smart glasses category. These new partners are XREAL, an established AR glasses maker, along with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. The inclusion of the latter two hints at the emergence of more stylish, Gemini-powered spectacles, a great addition if Google aims to appeal to a wider range of users.

When Are the First Android XR Smart Glasses Arriving?

XREAL's wearable, dubbed Project Aura, is set to follow Samsung's Project Moohan, with its debut also scheduled for the second half of this year. However, it's important to note that XREAL's first Android XR glasses are primarily aimed at developers, suggesting they won't see a wide consumer release immediately upon availability.

XREAL's Project Aura glasses are the second Android XR device announced, following Samsung's Project Moohan. / © XREAL

Given this, it's likely to take a bit more time before we see a polished consumer-ready product in the smart glasses form factor, especially since Samsung's initial headset is expected to be a mixed-reality device, positioned as an alternative to Apple's Vision Pro.

Before third-party Android XR smart glasses hit the market, Google might debut its own Gemini-ready glasses. At the I/O event, it was announced that Google is extending its partnership with Samsung to include smart glasses, though this collaboration is likely to manifest further down the line rather than immediately after the first headset.

What Are Android XR Devices Capable Of?

As for the capabilities of Android XR devices, they will feature multiple sensors and cameras. These will enable Gemini to perceive the surrounding environment and allow the wearer to ask queries and issue commands related to what it "sees" through natural language, such as guiding in navigation and taking pictures. Furthermore, based on Google's prototypes, there will also be glasses built with discreet displays. Think of it as Gemini Live, but for head-mounted wearables.

One of Android XR capabilities include locating and guidance navigation using Maps. / © Google

It's still unclear if Google will quickly close the gap and catch up with Meta. The social media giant is rumored to introduce the successor to the Meta Ray-Ban Glasses soon, while a more powerful version codenamed Orion with holographic features is expected to arrive in 2027.

Do you plan to buy Meta's next smart glasses, or are you waiting for the first Android XR headset or glasses to arrive?