Runners and athletes planning to upgrade their smartwatch this spring or the upcoming summer now have something to look forward to from Garmin. The company has announced the new flagship Forerunner 970 and mid-range Forerunner 570 watches. This wearable duo brings Bluetooth calling, an updated UI adopting the Fenix line's design language, and new runner- and athlete-focused tracking features.

Pricier Watches, But with Newer Tracking Tools

Garmin is making some lineup adjustments with its mid-range entry through a naming convention tweak. Namely, the Forerunner 570 is the direct successor to the Forerunner 265, a logical move considering the notable upgrades included and the higher pricing. It now retails for $550, $100 more than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Forerunner 970 is a step up from the Forerunner 965 (review), priced at $700, or only $50 more.

Both the Forerunner 570 and 970 retain the OLED displays from the previous models but share similar upgrades like an added microphone and speaker to support voice calling with a connected phone over Bluetooth. The added microphone also enables voice commands for the pricier Forerunner 970.

Three Garmin Forerunner 570 smartwatches displaying fitness metrics and training status.
Garmin's Forerunner 570 adds an aluminum bezel and colorful touches to the case and strap. / © Garmin

In terms of monitoring, both watches switch to the fifth-generation optical heart rate sensor for improved accuracy and gain a skin temperature sensor. Interestingly, only the Forerunner 970 features ECG capability. This is somewhat baffling, considering there are cheaper Garmin smartwatches than the Forerunner 570 that do include ECG.

Debuting new features with these watches is Evening Report, which is the equivalent of the existing Morning Report but briefs you on your post-day activities and prepares you for sleep. Garmin has also added multisport custom workouts, a Triathlon coach, past ovulation estimates for women, and AutoLap by timing gates features among the new running-based tools to aid runners and athletes.

Garmin's Forerunner 970 further gains new additions like impact load factor, running tolerance, running economy, and step speed loss. You will need a compatible running chest strap, like the new $170 HRM 600, to enable the last two metrics, which help runners gauge their running performance.

Garmin's New Smartwatches Embrace Fancier Exteriors

Elsewhere, the Forerunner 570 adds a new aluminum bezel, one of the few noticeable changes in its exterior, along with colorful accents on the chassis and translucent straps. However, you can opt for muted and classic finishes if you prefer a less conspicuous look. It is available in 42 mm (1.2-inch) and 47 mm (1.4-inch) case sizes and has Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Three Garmin Forerunner 970 smartwatches displaying various fitness metrics and navigation features.
Garmin's Forerunner 970 features a tougher titanium bezel and sapphire crystal protection. Plus, it's midge thinner than before. / © Garmin

Garmin's Forerunner 970 is available in a single 47 mm case variant. It switches to a tougher sapphire crystal display protection and a titanium bezel while adding a built-in LED flashlight, a feature usually found in Garmin's more rugged and premium watches.

The battery life rating sees a change in both models. The Forerunner 570 is rated for up to 10 days in smartwatch mode, while the 970 is rated for up to 15 days. These are reductions from the 13 days and 23 days of their respective predecessors.

Both the Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 will be available for order on Garmin's store starting on May 21st.

Are you planning to buy one of the two new Garmin Forerunner watches? Which one are you considering? Let us know your plans in the comments.

Source: Garmin

