Samsung previewed the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this year but has since remained tight-lipped on its key features and pricing. However, ahead of its anticipated launch, the flow of leaks continues. The latest information allegedly reveals the pricing of this ultra-thin Galaxy device , confirming that at least the base model won't be as expensive as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Initially, several reports, citing details from European retailers, suggested that the Galaxy S25 Edge would be priced between the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra (review). It now appears this pricing strategy holds true for at least two other markets.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Pricing

A listing from Samsung Canada's Galaxy Tab S10 FE promotion, shared by Winfuture's Roland Quandt, indicates that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be priced at CAD 1,679 in Canada. While this figure might seem specific, converting it suggests a base cost of around $1,200 USD, potentially the internal pricing used in the promotional material.

Interestingly, the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra have starting prices of $1,000 and $1,300, respectively, placing the base variant of the Galaxy S25 Edge squarely in between. Similarly, the variant with 512 GB of storage is listed at CAD 1,859, or roughly $1,350 USD.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be 5.8 mm thin. / © Samsung

These prices align with the purported German pricing for the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is listed at €1,249, again positioning it in the middle of the Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra.

In addition, the promotional table indicates the device will be available in Titanium Silver and Titanium Black in Canada. However, it's still possible that other color finishes will be offered alongside these two.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date and Specs

The Galaxy S25 Edge was originally expected to be unveiled in South Korea on April 15th, but reports suggest this has been moved to May 13th, with a global rollout to follow afterwards.

In terms of features, the Galaxy S25 Edge is positioned as Samsung's ultra-thin flagship, intended to rival Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air. The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to boast a thickness of just 5.8 mm, excluding the camera module's height. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform and feature a 200 MP camera. However, to achieve such a thin chassis, it may compromise battery life.

Do you think there will be a significant market for ultra-thin smartphones? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comments.