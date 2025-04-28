OnePlus has been teasing the OnePlus 13T for some time, hinting at unique features of the device. Now, the company has officially unveiled it, bringing a fresh take with powerful specs and reviving the OnePlus T series after a three-year hiatus. The OnePlus 13T is launching in China first, and there's no word yet on a global release.

The OnePlus 13T is now officially available in China, with shipments commencing on April 30. While it's positioned as a flagship alternative to the OnePlus 13 (review), its key difference lies in its form factor, sporting a smaller footprint than both the OnePlus 13 and 13R (review).

OnePlus Flagship Designed for One-Handed Use

Firstly, it features a 6.36-inch OLED display, smaller than current OnePlus offerings and previous T series entries. The panel is protected by Oppo's custom Crystal Shield glass and boasts FHD+ resolution with a variable refresh rate of 1-120 Hz. An integrated ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is present in the display, similar to the standard OnePlus 13.

The device is built with an aluminum chassis and is quite compact, measuring 150.8 x 71.7 x 8.1 mm and weighing 185 grams. It also has an IP65 dust and water resistance rating. Notably, the iconic alert slider has been replaced by a reprogrammable key.

The OnePlus 13T features a dual-camera setup on the back. A familiar 50 MP primary wide sensor is paired with a 50 MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom. The company prioritizes the telephoto lens over an ultrawide option. The front-facing camera is a 16 MP snapper. The device includes the usual AI-backed camera features.

OnePlus 13T comes with a more compact profile than the last T entry. / © nextpit

Internally, the OnePlus 13T runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite platform, placing it in the same performance tier as the Galaxy S25 and its sibling, the OnePlus 13. The memory configuration goes up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. OnePlus highlights the inclusion of a large 4400mm² vapor chamber for cooling, despite the phone's compact design.

More impressively, it packs a notably large 6,260 mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is bigger than most flagship alternatives. Charging is handled by 80W wired charging. Unfortunately, wireless charging is not supported, so potential buyers should consider whether this is a crucial requirement.

The OnePlus 13T boots ColorOS 15, a skinned version of Android 15. The number of years of software updates it will receive is currently unclear.

OnePlus 13T Priced Competitively in China

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 13T is competitively priced at CNY 3,399, or approximately $445 USD, for the base model. It is available in Black, Blue, and Pink. However, global pricing could vary, but may be slightly above the 13R at $600. OnePlus has not yet indicated whether it plans to release this budget flagship outside of China. However, given the T series' established presence in the past, a global release remains a possibility.

What are your thoughts on OnePlus focusing on bringing back semi-compact smartphones? Do you prefer this form factor over larger flagships? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.