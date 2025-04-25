Although the iPhone has long supported display output via a wired connection, the function is very basic. However, this could change with the upcoming iOS 19 update, as rumors suggest Apple may introduce a Stage Manager-like experience to iPhones when connected to an external monitor or TV, potentially mirroring a productivity feature found in Samsung Galaxy devices .

Currently, iPhones can connect to an external display via a wired connection in a Lightning or USB-C port, depending on the model. However, utilizing this capability beyond simply mirroring the iPhone's screen on a larger display is quite limited.

iOS 19 to Get DeX-like Feature?

Now, it appears that iOS 19 may not only introduce the rumored UI overhaul to the iPhone's software but could also include much-needed productivity upgrades, particularly when using the device with a monitor or TV through the USB-C port.

Leaker Majin Bu, who has a mixed track record, has shared on their blog that they have received information indicating Apple is enabling a form of Stage Manager on iPhones when connecting to an external display. This would mean the iPhone would offer a multitasking tool that arranges app windows side by side, similar to iPadOS's Stage Manager.

However, the leaker highlighted that this would likely be a scaled-down or limited version of Stage Manager compared to the iPadOS version, potentially with restrictions on the number of apps that can be displayed simultaneously and the resolution. This is given because iPhones have notably smaller displays compared to iPads.

Stage Manager finally brings real multitasking to the iPad! / © nextpit

Even so, it stated that this Stage Manager-like feature, when using the display out, would offer improved productivity on iPhones, especially for presentations or managing multiple apps.

It remains unclear if Apple will somehow support Samsung's DeX mode, which transforms Galaxy devices connected to displays and monitors into a desktop environment with enhanced accessory use.

In addition, the source indicated that this feature will be limited to iPhones with a USB-C port, which would include the iPhone 15 (Pro), iPhone 16 (Pro), and the new iPhone 16e (review).

Stage Manager 2.0 for iPads

The rumor of a Stage Manager-like tool on iOS coincides with reports of Apple introducing an upgraded version of Stage Manager on iPadOS. This upgraded version is said to bring a more macOS-like interface to iPads when using Stage Manager. Consequently, these upgrades could potentially benefit iPhones, given that they run on the same underlying system as iPads.

There is also a separate rumored upgrade for iPadOS, which includes a repositioned menu bar when the tablet is docked on a Magic Keyboard, potentially resembling the macOS UI but tailored for iPads.

Apple is set to preview iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 at WWDC in June. However, the public updates are expected to arrive only in the fall.

Are you excited about iOS 19? What other changes would you like to see? Share your answers in the comments.