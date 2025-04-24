New Mid-Range Contender: Motorola Edge (2025) Series Unveiled

Motorola is a name that has been part of the tech world for over 40 years. Over the decades, the company has changed ownership several times—but in 2020, it marked a fresh new beginning with the launch of the Motorola Edge series.

Now, that series is evolving again. Motorola has just introduced two new models: the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro in Europe. However, following the pattern name in the US, these devices are marketed under the names Edge (2025) and Edge+ (2025). While the models share a lot in common, the key difference lies in their processors—each tailored for a different level of performance.

The right compromises: Motorola Edge (2023) review

Despite featuring large 6.7-inch displays and high-capacity batteries, both devices are surprisingly lightweight at around 180 grams. That balance of size and weight makes them easy to handle without compromising on features.

In keeping with tradition, Motorola has once again teamed up with the color experts at Pantone, offering the smartphones in three Pantone-certified color variants. On top of that, both models come with IP68 certification, making them resistant to dust and water—perfect for everyday durability.

Sharp Display and Unusual Camera Setup

The 6.7-inch pOLED displays feature a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and an impressive peak brightness of 4500 nits. With a resolution of 2712 × 1220, the screens deliver a pixel density of 446 ppi—slightly sharper than standard Full HD.

Motorola Edge 2025—Sleek Smartphone Design / © Motorola

The camera setup is particularly noteworthy for this price range. Even the more affordable Motorola Edge (2025) comes with a telephoto lens offering triple optical zoom, 10 MP resolution, and optical image stabilization. Additionally, there’s a 50 MP main camera with a Sony sensor, and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Processor Differences and Limited Storage Expansion

The Motorola Edge (2025) is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, a popular chipset for mid-range smartphones. It scores around 650,000 points in the AnTuTu benchmark, offering solid performance for everyday use.

In contrast, the Edge+ (2025) debuts the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350, delivering a performance boost of about 60% with a benchmark score of approximately 1.1 million points. Both models include 256 GB of internal storage, which unfortunately cannot be expanded via microSD card.

Motorola Edge 2025—Stylish Smartphone in Three Colors / © Motorola

Battery and Charging Capabilities

The two models differ slightly in battery and charging features. The standard Edge (2025) includes a 5,200 mAh battery with fast charging support up to 67W. The Edge+ (2025) supports even faster charging at up to 90W and adds wireless charging. Motorola has not yet disclosed estimated charging times.

Pricing and Availability of the Motorola Edge (2025) Series

Both smartphones will ship with Android 15 and are expected to be available soon. The Motorola Edge (2025) will retail for around $488 (or €429), while the Edge+ (2025) will be priced at approximately $681 (or €599).

Just for the record, Motorola did not release an Edge+ variant in the U.S. in 2024.