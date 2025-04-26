Niu RQi Sport Review: How does this E-Motorcycle Ride?
Read in other languages:
Electric-powered models have established themselves as a viable option in the motorcycle market. In the extremely popular 125cc class, I took a look at the Niu RQi Sport. While not available in the US, this e-bike can be operated by any motorist with a simple crash course, which would include taking an extension to one's license in selected countries.
Good
- Whisper-quiet performance
- Powerful acceleration
- Great accompanying equipment
- Superior chassis quality
- Elegant design
Bad
- Short range
- Limited power from 70 km/h
- Quite expensive
Niu RQi Sport release date and price
The asking price of €7,500 is probably the most damning point against picking up the Niu RQi Sport. You can already purchase motorcycles with three times as much power and range that are powered by ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) for that price. Of course, those are purportedly less environmentally friendly, lack launch control, and the electric punch you gain from a standstill due to the torque.
Niu RQi Sport design and build quality
E-Motorcycles are all about the compromise between performance, range, and price. This is where Niu aims to create the best middle ground for city bikers. With a range of over 100 km, a top speed of 108 km/h, and a price of just under €7,500, let us dive right into the review.
The Niu RQi Sport makes a decidedly grown-up impression on the roadside. At first glance, you might suspect this is a far more powerful machine beneath the sporty, angular design. The robust upside-down fork and the massive rear swingarms already give a hint that the chassis has a lot to offer. The approving glances from passers-by speak for themselves: Brembo brakes, a modern display as a speedometer, and a stylish ring light in the front headlight make for wide smiles.
Niu RQi Sport performance
The positive impression continues during the first test ride with the Niu RQi Sport on the road. Even oncoming motorcyclists paid their respects with the classic salute, making this the clearest indication yet that this is a bike to be taken seriously, at least visually.
As soon as you pull out of the yard, the e-bike surprises you with its noticeable torque. Although it falls into the 125cc class, there is a noticeable boost when you get going. Things get really exciting when you activate launch control: The Niu RQi Sport then accelerates with plenty of oomph up to around 50 km/h. Activation is as simple as pressing an inconspicuous button on the right handlebar, simultaneously pulling the left brake lever, and opening the throttle fully. As soon as the brake is released, the motor unleashes its full power. This carves a huge grin on your face, but drains the battery considerably. Each of these power starts is therefore followed by a short "cool-down phase", which is shown on the display with a countdown.
Once you have left enough cars and powerful Harleys eating your dust behind you at traffic lights in the city, the route eventually leads onto a country road. It is here that the limited power becomes apparent. From around 60 to 70 km/h, propulsion decreases noticeably, and beyond that, it becomes increasingly sluggish. Spontaneous overtaking maneuvers should therefore be carefully considered while keeping the speed limit of the machine in mind at all times. I achieved a maximum speed of 108 km/h on the highway. This makes it clear that the RQi Sport is, as intended by the manufacturer, more of a lively city runabout than a long-distance tourer.
Between Precision and Pulse Acceleration
But performance isn't everything, and this is precisely where the Niu RQi Sport shows its true strengths in an urban environment: Agility, agile riding behavior, and precise handling. The electric motorcycle impressed with its lively character and is surprisingly uncomplicated to ride. The handlebar ends feel natural in the hand when sitting on the bike, and despite weighing over 150 kilograms, handling is pleasantly light-footed. Even those transitioning from a car will be able to find their way around without any problems. The same applies to braking: the Brembo discs ensure powerful deceleration, which is not only safe but also particularly beginner-friendly thanks to ABS.
Despite the impressive chassis and powerful brakes, there are also a few criticisms of the Niu RQi Sport. The rear-view mirrors are a little too short for larger-sized riders, which restricts the view to the rear. There is also a software-based feature that should always be kept in mind: if the battery level drops below 17 percent, the system automatically reduces the top speed to below 50 km/h. This is particularly important to take note of in urban areas or on the highway. This energy-saving mode should be taken into account, especially when riding out of town or on the highway. If you don't want to become a rolling obstacle for 40-ton trucks or farmers in a hurry, you should pay regular attention to the battery level.
Niu RQi Sport battery
The two batteries of the Niu RQi Sport are housed under the dummy tank, and boy, are they heavy! Each of the energy storage units tips the scales at a hefty 23 kilos and is removable, but this is easier said than done. This can be a real challenge for smaller-sized or more petite people. Not only do the batteries have to be lifted over the edge of the "tank", but they are also quite long. This means you have to lift them at least to shoulder height before they can be removed. With this weight, this is anything but a pleasant experience and definitely not child's play.
Fortunately, the Niu RQi Sport batteries can also be charged directly while strapped to the bike. This requires a charging cable with a hefty adapter, which is also quite heavy. The charging process from 0 to 100 percent takes a snooze-worthy 7 hours in this setup. However, if you were to remove the batteries and charge them at home using a charging adapter and splitter, the charging time is reduced to around 4 hours. Neither of these is a particularly fast time, which doesn't exactly make Niu bask in glory. However, the range of 100 km makes those quite realistic figures, at least when you take dynamic riding mode into consideration. If you were to switch to Sport and play a little too much with the launch control and sprint competitions at traffic lights, the range will drop to 70 to 80 km.
Final verdict
The Niu RQi Sport is a bold electric motorcycle that undoubtedly scores points with a number of strengths. The outstanding equipment, lively riding experience, and excellent chassis make it a real pleasure to ride, especially in urban areas. Features such as the launch control and the versatile charging options are also worth mentioning and contribute to the overall positive impression. However, buyers should be aware that the RQi Sport was designed for city traffic, with highway or extended Sunday rides not its natural environment. However, if you were to take this into account, you would get a remarkably sophisticated electric motorcycle with many technical refinements and gadgets.