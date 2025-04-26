Electric-powered models have established themselves as a viable option in the motorcycle market. In the extremely popular 125cc class, I took a look at the Niu RQi Sport. While not available in the US, this e-bike can be operated by any motorist with a simple crash course, which would include taking an extension to one's license in selected countries.

The Niu RQi Sport makes a decidedly grown-up impression on the roadside. At first glance, you might suspect this is a far more powerful machine beneath the sporty, angular design. The robust upside-down fork and the massive rear swingarms already give a hint that the chassis has a lot to offer. The approving glances from passers-by speak for themselves: Brembo brakes, a modern display as a speedometer, and a stylish ring light in the front headlight make for wide smiles.

E-Motorcycles are all about the compromise between performance, range, and price. This is where Niu aims to create the best middle ground for city bikers. With a range of over 100 km, a top speed of 108 km/h, and a price of just under €7,500, let us dive right into the review.

Niu RQi Sport performance

The positive impression continues during the first test ride with the Niu RQi Sport on the road. Even oncoming motorcyclists paid their respects with the classic salute, making this the clearest indication yet that this is a bike to be taken seriously, at least visually.

As soon as you pull out of the yard, the e-bike surprises you with its noticeable torque. Although it falls into the 125cc class, there is a noticeable boost when you get going. Things get really exciting when you activate launch control: The Niu RQi Sport then accelerates with plenty of oomph up to around 50 km/h. Activation is as simple as pressing an inconspicuous button on the right handlebar, simultaneously pulling the left brake lever, and opening the throttle fully. As soon as the brake is released, the motor unleashes its full power. This carves a huge grin on your face, but drains the battery considerably. Each of these power starts is therefore followed by a short "cool-down phase", which is shown on the display with a countdown.

The Niu RQi Sport as viewed from behind. / © nextpit

Once you have left enough cars and powerful Harleys eating your dust behind you at traffic lights in the city, the route eventually leads onto a country road. It is here that the limited power becomes apparent. From around 60 to 70 km/h, propulsion decreases noticeably, and beyond that, it becomes increasingly sluggish. Spontaneous overtaking maneuvers should therefore be carefully considered while keeping the speed limit of the machine in mind at all times. I achieved a maximum speed of 108 km/h on the highway. This makes it clear that the RQi Sport is, as intended by the manufacturer, more of a lively city runabout than a long-distance tourer.

Between Precision and Pulse Acceleration

But performance isn't everything, and this is precisely where the Niu RQi Sport shows its true strengths in an urban environment: Agility, agile riding behavior, and precise handling. The electric motorcycle impressed with its lively character and is surprisingly uncomplicated to ride. The handlebar ends feel natural in the hand when sitting on the bike, and despite weighing over 150 kilograms, handling is pleasantly light-footed. Even those transitioning from a car will be able to find their way around without any problems. The same applies to braking: the Brembo discs ensure powerful deceleration, which is not only safe but also particularly beginner-friendly thanks to ABS.

Check out the Brembo brakes on the Niu RQi Sport! / © nextpit

Despite the impressive chassis and powerful brakes, there are also a few criticisms of the Niu RQi Sport. The rear-view mirrors are a little too short for larger-sized riders, which restricts the view to the rear. There is also a software-based feature that should always be kept in mind: if the battery level drops below 17 percent, the system automatically reduces the top speed to below 50 km/h. This is particularly important to take note of in urban areas or on the highway. This energy-saving mode should be taken into account, especially when riding out of town or on the highway. If you don't want to become a rolling obstacle for 40-ton trucks or farmers in a hurry, you should pay regular attention to the battery level.